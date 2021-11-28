Walmart Cyber Monday Deals are some of the best deals we’ve seen, from laptops to headphones and monitors to gaming deals. If you’re in the market for some new electronics, Walmart has deals on all of the hottest technology, and if you’re holiday shopping, you’re sure to find something for everyone on your list. But don’t wait too long to shop these deals because Walmart sales, like all of the best Cyber Monday deals, won’t last long. Be sure to start shopping now, so you don’t miss out on any of these great sales.

Today’s best Walmart Cyber Monday deals

Chromecast with Google TV —

Acer Nitro Full HD Monitor —

Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook —

MSI Optix Full HD LED Gaming Monitor —



Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones —

Lenovo Legion AMD Ryzen Laptop —

Microsoft Surface Pro Touch Screen Laptop —

Chromecast with Google TV — $39, was $50

Why Buy:

Fast streaming entertainment

Compatible with all Google Assistant devices

Eliminates need to jump between apps

Compatible with almost any TV

Chromecast with Google TV brings fast streaming entertainment in up to 4K HDR into your living room. Chromecast gives you personal recommendations from your favorite subscription services, from movies to live TV. The best part about Chromecast is that you don’t have to jump between apps anymore — just press the Google Assistant button on the included remote or use your Google Assistant speaker, display, or phone to ask Google to find what you want to watch. Also, cast from thousands of compatible Android and iOS apps from your favorite smart device. You can even mirror your Chrome browser tab to your TV. Google Chromecast is compatible with almost any TV with an HDMI port, and setup is as simple as plug and play. All you need is a Wi-Fi network, a Google Account, and an electrical outlet. Don’t sleep on this deal — Walmart’s Chromecast with Google TV deal won’t last long.

Acer Nitro Full HD Monitor — $149, was $200

Why Buy:

1920 x 1080 Full HD

Edge-to-edge screen space

Features AMD FreeSync Premium

1ms response time

The Acer Nitro Full HD Monitor is one of the best Cyber Monday monitor deals we’ve seen yet. Quality images appear in stunning detail with 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution in a 16:9 aspect ratio. The monitor is 23.8 inches and features a zero-frame design that does away with the thick frames on conventional monitors, so there is edge-to-edge screen space. With AMD FreeSync Premium, the monitor’s frames are synced with the graphics card’s frames, eliminating screen tearing and providing the smoothest gaming experience without stuttering. The fast response time of 1ms enhances the gaming experience no matter how fast-moving the action is, and transitions appear smooth without any trace of smearing or ghosting. This Cyber Monday deal from Walmart probably won’t be around long, so if you’re into gaming, be sure to click buy now right now.

Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook — $179, was $249

Why Buy:

Lightweight at just 4.5 pounds

Gigabit Wi-Fi speed

Audio is tuned by THX

One-year subscription to Windows 10 Home included

The Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is at the top of our list when it comes to Cyber Monday laptop deals. This Gateway is the ultimate portable notebook, with guaranteed clarity on an LCD IPS Display and a precision touchpad. Powered by Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Processor and 4 GB memory RAM, you can efficiently complete all of your daily tasks. The computer also features 128 GB eMMC Storage so that you won’t run out of room. The Gigabit Wi-Fi speed allows you to stay connected even in areas with several connected devices, and downloading, streaming, and gaming remain smooth and fast. The audio is tuned by THX, meaning you get the best audio quality possible, with balanced reproduction and optimal frequency response. This deal also comes with a one-year subscription to Windows 10 Home and Microsoft 365 Personal, so you can start working right out of the box. The built-in fingerprint scanner ensures your information stays safe, and the weight of just 4.5 pounds means you can take it anywhere. Hurry up; you don’t want this deal to disappear before you get your hands on one.

MSI Optix Full HD LED Gaming Monitor — $188, was $259

Why Buy:

Full HD LED gaming monitor

144hz refresh rate

Super-narrow bezels and frameless design

Great for all types of games

The MSI Optix Full HD LED Gaming Monitor is another of the fantastic Cyber Monday monitor deals that we’re excited to share. Featuring a 1ms response time and a 144hz refresh rate, this monitor is perfect for fast-moving games like first-person shooters, racing sims, and sports. With optimized screen colors and brightness, your viewing experience will be enhanced, and smart black night vision will help bring out fine details in dark areas. The monitor also features a frameless design with super-narrow bezels to enhance the gaming experience. The screen is also antiglare so that you can enjoy your favorite games at any time of the day without interruption. This deal from Walmart won’t’ last long, so be sure to check it out today.

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones — $279, was $329

Why Buy:

Adjustable noise-canceling technology

Ultra-comfortable ear cushions

Voice pickup microphones

Best-in-class noise-canceling technology

The Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are among the better Cyber Monday headphones deals this year. The headphones feature a best-in-class combination of noise-canceling technology and premium comfort so you can tune into your shows, podcasts, and music without distractions. They’re perfect for traveling, commuting, or relaxing at home, with plush cushions that feel great on your ears. All you have to do is flip the switch to be immersed in whatever you’re listening to. Made of premium and durable materials, the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones are designed to last. One of the best parts of these headphones is that the noise-canceling setting is adjustable by enabling Aware Mode, which allows you to hear music clearly while still being aware of your surroundings. These headphones are perfect for crossing a busy street, exercising outside, or walking at night. It also features voice-pickup microphones so you can make and take calls with ease. These Bose headphones won’t last long at Walmart, so start shopping now.

Lenovo Legion AMD Ryzen Laptop — $699, was $910

Why Buy:

17-inch Full HD monitor

Includes Nahimic 3D audio

Comes with Legion Truestrike keyboard

Perfect for today’s top AAA games

The Lenovo Legion AMD Ryzen Laptop is one of the best Cyber Monday Gaming Laptop deals we’ve been able to find, and we’re excited to share it with you. The Legion 5 17-inch is a purpose-built gaming laptop that allows you to experience today’s top AAA games from anywhere you are. It features the latest generation AMD Ryzen processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics for performance that is A.I. optimized. The 17-inch display is Full HD at up to a 144 Hz refresh rate and features 72$ NTSC color accuracy and support for Dolby Vision. It also includes the new Nahimic 3D audio and the Legion Truestrike keyboard so you can strike with precision. If you’re into gaming or shopping for a gamer, don’t wait to snatch this deal from Walmart.

Microsoft Surface Pro Touch Screen Laptop — $699, was $1,000

Why Buy:

Classic Surface Pro 2-in-1 design

Has both USB-A and USB-C ports

Comes with adjustable kickstand and type cover

High-speed performance from a tablet/laptop

The Microsoft Surface Pro Touch Screen Laptop from Walmart is one of the few excellent Cyber Monday Laptop deals that we’ve found. The Classic Surface Pro 2-in-1 design features high-speed performance in the form of a laptop, a tablet, or a portable digital canvas. Designed to light up the best of Windows 11, you are in control with fast, reliable, 1th Gen Intel Core performance. It also features front-and rear-facing HD cameras and Studio Mics for crystal-clear video calls. It’s compatible across generations of accessories, type covers, and more with both USB-A and USB-C ports, plus a MicroSD slot. With an adjustable kickstand and type cover included, this laptop allows you to do more of what you love from home or on the go. The powerful Intel Core processor and up to 15 hours of battery life ensure you have the power to do whatever you need to do. Don’t wait to grab this deal from Walmart for Cyber Monday; supplies won’t last long.

When do these Walmart Cyber Monday deals end?

Technically, all Cyber Monday deals end on Tuesday, but with superb deals like these, you won’t want to wait very long. Many hot items sell out quickly, meaning the deals end when the products are gone. Don’t wait to shop these fantastic deals from Walmart this Cyber Monday.

