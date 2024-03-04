 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Don’t miss these huge deals on the Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17

Jennifer Allen
By

Dell has some great laptop deals at the moment with $400 off the Dell XPS 15 and a massive $600 off the Dell XPS 17. If you’ve been waiting to buy a new laptop, this is the perfect opportunity to do so for less. We’re here to tell you all about what both laptops offer so you can easily figure out which one is best for your needs. As with all Dell sales, expect the price to return to normal soon enough.

Dell XPS 15 — $1,099, was $1,499

Dell XPS 15 9530 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Dell XPS 15 Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

With Dell being one of the best laptop brands, you can’t really go wrong with any laptop from its stable. The Dell XPS 15 continues to be a great laptop. This model has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700H processor while there’s 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It looks great too with a 15.6-inch full HD+ screen with a 1920 x 1200 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. The laptop has a great 92.9% screen-to-body ratio while the large touchpad and edge-to-edge backlit keyboard all add to the classiness. The enclosure is sculpted by a CNC machining process with the aluminum chassis looking elegant and pretty robust too. It’s a great all-rounder that’s well-suited to some light content creation, as well as taking to class, or just using on a daily basis as your main laptop.

Dell XPS 17 — $1,599, was $2,199

Dell XPS 17 9370 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

One of the best laptops for many people, the Dell XPS 17 is a portable powerhouse. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700H processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. There’s also a dedicated graphics card — the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 — which works well alongside the 17-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. As with other XPS laptops, there’s a large touchpad along with a backlit keyboard to ensure you’re working in style. Despite the extra screen space, the Dell XPS 17 fits into a 15-inch form factor so it’s more portable than you’d expect. There’s also a superior 93.7% screen-to-body ratio. It’s perfect if you plan on creating content while on the move, including image editing or video editing. It also works very well as a desktop replacement if you’re short on space at home or simply don’t want the bulk of a desktop PC.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
This HP laptop can last for up to 15 hours, and it’s $300 off
HP Dragonfly Pro front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

If you're always using your laptop while on the go, you may want to consider buying the long-lasting HP Dragonfly Pro, which will be able to accompany you through your whole day. It's currently on sale from HP with a $300 discount that slashes its price to $1,100 from $1,400, but if you're interested, you need to be quick with your purchase. That's because we're not sure if the offer will still be around tomorrow, so if you don't want to miss this bargain, you should complete the transaction as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the HP Dragonfly Pro laptop
Unlike some laptops that will only last for a few hours when they're unplugged, the HP Dragonfly Pro's battery can last up to 15 hours on a single charge, so it will be able to accompany you through your whole day at work or school even when you're always on the move. If you need to recharge, just 30 minutes of charging will replenish about 50% of its battery. The laptop is also extremely portable with its 14-inch WUXGA display and weight of just 3.4 pounds, so it won't be a hassle to carry with you.

Read more
This is the cheapest Alienware gaming laptop worth buying today
The Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop on a desk.

Alienware, Dell's gaming-focused brand, has made a name for itself among gamers for its powerful and stylish machines, but that also means they're usually expensive, even with the discounts from gaming laptop deals. Here's an offer that you probably would think is worth buying though -- the Alienware x14 R2 at $400 off, which pulls its price from Dell down to $1,600 from $2,000. It's still not what you'd call affordable, but if you can stretch your budget for it, this device will be worth every penny.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop
The Alienware x14 R2 may be relatively affordable compared to some of the best gaming laptops, but it's perfectly capable of running the best PC games at their most demanding settings without any issues. That's because the machine is powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM that's the sweet spot for high-end gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The gaming laptop will be ready for the upcoming PC games of the next few years, so you won't have to think about making any upgrades soon.

Read more
Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop with an RTX 4060 is $400 off
Someone using the Razer Blade 14 on a table.

Why not combine a great gaming laptop with one of the best gaming laptop deals around right now? That’s why we’ve highlighted the awesome deal going on directly at Razer. Today, you can buy the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop for $2,000 instead of $2,400. The $400 saving works out as 16% off so it’s a pretty tempting deal if you’ve been in the market for a new gaming laptop. If you already know it’s for you, tap the buy button below. However, if you still need some more time, read on while we tell you more about it.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 14
One of the best gaming laptops around, the Razer Blade 14 is a great option for the avid gamer who wants something portable. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor teamed up with 16GB of speedy memory and 1TB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, there’s a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 with 8GB of dedicated VRAM. To ensure that games look great, there’s also a 14-inch QHD+ screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate. The display also has AMD FreeSync Premium support along with an anti-glare matte finish and up to 100% DCI-P3. It’s also been individually factory-calibrated.

Read more