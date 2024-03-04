Dell has some great laptop deals at the moment with $400 off the Dell XPS 15 and a massive $600 off the Dell XPS 17. If you’ve been waiting to buy a new laptop, this is the perfect opportunity to do so for less. We’re here to tell you all about what both laptops offer so you can easily figure out which one is best for your needs. As with all Dell sales, expect the price to return to normal soon enough.

Dell XPS 15 — $1,099, was $1,499

With Dell being one of the best laptop brands, you can’t really go wrong with any laptop from its stable. The Dell XPS 15 continues to be a great laptop. This model has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700H processor while there’s 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It looks great too with a 15.6-inch full HD+ screen with a 1920 x 1200 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. The laptop has a great 92.9% screen-to-body ratio while the large touchpad and edge-to-edge backlit keyboard all add to the classiness. The enclosure is sculpted by a CNC machining process with the aluminum chassis looking elegant and pretty robust too. It’s a great all-rounder that’s well-suited to some light content creation, as well as taking to class, or just using on a daily basis as your main laptop.

Dell XPS 17 — $1,599, was $2,199

One of the best laptops for many people, the Dell XPS 17 is a portable powerhouse. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700H processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. There’s also a dedicated graphics card — the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 — which works well alongside the 17-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. As with other XPS laptops, there’s a large touchpad along with a backlit keyboard to ensure you’re working in style. Despite the extra screen space, the Dell XPS 17 fits into a 15-inch form factor so it’s more portable than you’d expect. There’s also a superior 93.7% screen-to-body ratio. It’s perfect if you plan on creating content while on the move, including image editing or video editing. It also works very well as a desktop replacement if you’re short on space at home or simply don’t want the bulk of a desktop PC.

Editors' Recommendations