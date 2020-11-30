  1. Deals

The best Cyber Monday monitor deals for 2020

By

The curtains have fallen on the annual Black Friday sales, and with Cyber Monday deals upon us now, today is the best (and possibly the last) chance of the year to find the lowest prices on one of the most important parts of your workstation: your monitor. With stores and shipping partners straining under the surge of online shopping, you better get cracking if you want your stuff in time for Christmas. If your eyes are tired of staring at a crummy screen for hours, you need low input lag for gaming, you want to experience an ultrawide display, or you could use an extra panel for productivity, there are plenty of great Cyber Monday monitor deals up for grabs.

To help you find the perfect screen for your needs and budget, we’ve rounded up all the best Cyber Monday monitor deals available right now and compiled them into one up-to-date list. There’s a lot to consider when shopping for a monitor, so let us help you make an educated purchase with our quick buying guide that lays out the basic info you need to know (including how you can save the most cash) before choosing your new display.

The best Cyber Monday monitor deals

One of the hottest sales today is an Alienware AW3420DW deal going on at Amazon. See more discounts below:
Select Dell Monitor Deals

Up to 51%, plus freebies on select products

Save between 19% to 51% with Dell monitors, with some products entitled to freebies such as a $200 Dell promotional eGift card.
Select HP Monitor Deals

Up to 10% OFF with the code BFCMDA10
Enjoy huge discounts on select HP monitors and accessories $50 plus using the code BFCMDA5. You can also use the code BFCMDA10 to get 10% off on select HP monitors and accessories $200 plus.
Samsung Select Monitor Deals

Up to 30% off on select Samsung monitors
Score discounts of 30% on select Samsung monitors on Amazon.
Auzai 15.6-Inch 1080p IPS Portable Monitor

$160 $190
Feeling boxed in by your laptop screen? A good portable monitor like this 15.6-inch 1080p number from Auzai is one of those things you never knew you needed until you have one.
Dell Gaming 27-Inch Curved 1080p 144Hz G-Sync/FreeSync Gaming Monitor

$225 $280
If 1080p is good enough for you, then this gaming monitor from Dell is a fantastic and versatile choice thanks to its smooth refresh rate and compatibility with both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync.
Samsung T350 Series 24" Full HD Monitor

$90 $150
This is a great monitor for work or play and can even use AMDs FreeSync to reduce screen tearing to zero.
Lenovo L22e-20 21.5-inch 1080p LED Monitor

$75 $100
The 21.5-inch Lenovo L22e-20 monitor is a great go-to for any no-nonsense needs, featuring a LED display in 1080p with thin bezels for vivid imagery without any of the distracting frills.
Alienware AW3420DW Curved 34" Monitor

$1,025 $1,200
No top-tier gaming setup is complete without the Alienware AW3420DW monitor. With a curved, ultrawide display in 3440x1440p and a 120Hz refresh rate, this monitor is a hardcore gamer's delight.
Lenovo L28u-30 28-Inch UHD 4K Monitor

$250 $300
If you're in a line of work that demands strict attention to detail, the 28-inch Lenovo L28u-30 UHD monitor gives you full control of your work, down to the last pixel, at an affordable price.
Samsung CF398 27-inch Curved 1080p Monitor

$150 $200
Immerse yourself in your games and movies with the curved, 27-inch Samsung CF398 monitor, offering picturesque color quality and an industry-grade curvature for all your visually intensive needs.
Westinghouse WH32UX9019 32" 4K Monitor

$270 $350
Looking for an entry level 4k monitor that won't break the bank? Then this monitor is for you.
Gigabyte G32QC 32" 1440p 165Hz Curved FreeSync Monitor

$320 $370
If you're on the hunt for an up-sided Quad HD display, this has 32 VA panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, and stutter-free FreeSync technology for smooth gaming.
Lenovo Legion 43-Inch 1200p 144Hz Curved Ultrawide FreeSync Gaming Monitor

$749 $1,199
If you're looking for a large curved display for serious entertainment and gaming, this 43-inch monitor from Lenovo is a great pick thanks to its 1200p Full HD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.
HP Z27n G2 27-inch 1440p Monitor

$279 $369
If you want to size up to a 27-inch monitor for 200 bucks, the HP Z27n G2 is one of the best deals going right now on a 1440p display.
Lenovo ThinkVision T23d-10 22.5-Inch 1200p 16:10 Monitor

$99 $199
If all you need is a solid Full HD+ monitor that's less than $100, this Lenovo 23-inch 1200p display costs less than many 21-inch 1080p monitors. It has an enhanced 16:10 aspect ratio, too.
Alienware AW2521HFL 25" 1080p 240Hz FreeSync + G-Sync Certified Gaming Monitor

$330 $510
With FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility (thanks to Nvidia's G-Sync certification program) and a 240Hz refresh rate, this 25-inch Alienware display could be the best 1080p gaming monitor deal right now.
Lepow Portable IPS Monitor (15.6-Inch, 1080p Full HD)

$140 $270
The Lepow 15.6-inch IPS monitor is a perfect (and extremely affordable) way to add a second display to your laptop or portable gaming setup. Includes USB-C and Mini HDMI cables for power and video.
HP V24i 24-Inch 1080p IPS Monitor

$90 $140
For a no-frills 1080p monitor that's light on the wallet, this 24-inch IPS panel from HP does the job very nicely for a great price.
Dell UltraSharp 34" Curved 1440p Ultrawide Monitor

$720 $960
The Dell UltraSharp 34-inch Quad HD display is a great pick if you're looking to up your entertainment and productivity with an ultra-wide 1440p monitor.
Lenovo ThinkVision P27h-10 27-inch Quad HD 1440p Monitor

$229 $389
This Lenovo 27-inch 1440p monitor hits the sweet spot in size, resolution, and price, with a nice discount that makes it one of the best Quad HD displays you'll find for the price.
Acer 32-inch 4K FreeSync Monitor

$350 $380
Acer's 32-inch monitor is a nice large size for entertainment and multi-tasking, and it's made even sweeter by its 4K Ultra HD resolution -- and its low discounted price.
Dell S2721QS 27-Inch 4K IPS FreeSync Monitor

$360 $450
Enjoy a crisp, color-accurate Ultra HD picture on this excellent 4K IPS monitor from Dell, which sits at a nice sweet spot in size at 27 inches.
Samsung 28-inch IPS 4K UHD Monitor

$260 $350
This 28-inch Samsung monitor offers a high-res 4K and edge-to-edge panel at one of the lowest prices. It also supports HDR for a more vibrant picture quality.
LG 27GL650F-B 27-inch FHD Gaming Monitor

$247 $350
Take your gaming to the next level with the LG 27GL650F monitor, elevating your gameplay to the level of pros without spending on a small fortune on a competitive level gaming monitor.
LG 24MP59G-P 24-inch Gaming Monitor

$141 $167
A PC gamer on a budget? Make the most of your gaming with the 24-inch LG 24MP59G-P monitor, ready with amazing features like AMD FreeSync and a 75 Hz refresh rate for above-average utility.
HP - Envy 27-inch IPS LED 4K UHD FreeSync Monitor (HDMI)

$430 $500
This monitor makes all of your games and movies shine with its full HD display and HDMI and DisplayPort inputs that let you hook up your DVD players and other AV equipment.
LG 38WK95C-W 38-inch Curved UltraWide WQHD+ Monitor

$979 $1,047
Transform any computer setup into a private home theater with the enormous LG 38WK95C panoramic monitor that makes every activity a cinematic experience worthy of the director's seat.
LG 27UL500-W 27-inch UHD IPS Monitor

$300 $350
With 4K UHD quality, this LG monitor delivers crystal clear images and videos, be it with games or movies. You can also ensure noise-free quality when running high-graphics games.
LG 24MK600M-B 24-inch FHD Monitor

$145 $170
If you're in the market for a monitor that can handle office work in the day and hardcore gaming at night, the LG 24MK600M-B monitor is an excellent hybrid, multi-purpose monitor.
BenQ Zowie XL2411P 24 Inch 144Hz 1080p FreeSync Gaming Monitor

$199 $289
Don't let its old-school look fool you: The 24-inch BenQ Zowie XL2411P packs a bevy of modern gaming features including a 144Hz refresh rate, FreeSync, and a 1ms response time.
How to choose a monitor

If you’re shopping for last-minute Cyber Monday monitor deals, it’s important to know what you want from a good monitor and to understand what different terms mean so you can buy the right screen for your needs. Fortunately, we’ve rounded up all the best monitors on the shelves, so that’s as good a place as any to start your search.

As with any purchase, it’s also important to not go over your budget. Stick to it unless it’s a truly unbeatable deal. Generally, if you stay close to your budget and know what you need, you’ll be very happy with your purchase and get a lot more for your money than you ordinarily would.

One important consideration is the size you need. Do you simply need a small second screen to complement your current setup, or do you need something a bit more substantial? If you have a small home office or apartment, you might not want to go too big, even if you can afford it, as it could take up too much room in your living space. You could get away with a budget monitor that will happily meet your needs. On the other hand, ultrawide monitors (which come in epic sizes, as the biggest ultrawide monitors show) are a great way to enhance your immersion and productivity.

Similarly, do you need a 4K monitor? If high resolution is everything for your work or gaming monitor needs, then it’s worth paying the extra for 4K functionality. Consider this Alienware WQHD deal while it’s still Cyber Monday. You might also want to consider whether you want an HDR monitor for pictures with greater contrast or a 144Hz monitor for a better refresh rate. Alternatively, if you’re simply typing up documents for work, a 4K screen will be excessive and simply not needed.

If you’re a gamer, a 4K monitor or high refresh rate monitor like one from the Acer Predator line will look super-appealing. but it’s only actually worth it if your PC can handle 4K resolutions. If it can’t, then a low refresh rate on a regular 1080P monitor is a better option to ensure your gaming experience goes smoothly.

If you do a lot of photo editing or video editing, it can be worth checking out the picture quality to ensure that your monitor choice has the best image reproduction out there. Not all monitors are equal here, so it’s important to look out for precise temperature and color controls, as well as the ability to save different color profiles.

Finally, curved monitors can be great but they can also make viewing angles trickier, so consider whether you can make the best out of such a setup depending on how your home office is arranged.

For more advice on finding the right monitor for your needs, check out our monitor buying guide.

Are any monitor deals too good to be true?

Monitors can get expensive, so the deals extravaganza that is Cyber Monday can be a welcome sight. Not every deal is as good as it seems, though. Some retailers use Cyber Monday as an opportunity to get rid of old and outdated stock that they are struggling to sell. That means if you see a steeply discounted monitor, you need to check that it actually is a good deal first. Read reviews and check its specs first. If it still looks good then go for it, but try not to just see the price cut and instantly pull the trigger.

Another thing to be aware of is the range of high-pressure tactics some retailers use to rush people into a sale. You might see things like countdown timers or warnings that other shoppers are about to buy the item you are looking at. Don’t be taken in — if a deal is not right for you, it doesn’t matter how many other people are looking at it. Take your time and do your research, as that will make finding the perfect deal all the sweeter.

