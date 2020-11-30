The curtains have fallen on the annual Black Friday sales, and with Cyber Monday deals upon us now, today is the best (and possibly the last) chance of the year to find the lowest prices on one of the most important parts of your workstation: your monitor. With stores and shipping partners straining under the surge of online shopping, you better get cracking if you want your stuff in time for Christmas. If your eyes are tired of staring at a crummy screen for hours, you need low input lag for gaming, you want to experience an ultrawide display, or you could use an extra panel for productivity, there are plenty of great Cyber Monday monitor deals up for grabs.

To help you find the perfect screen for your needs and budget, we’ve rounded up all the best Cyber Monday monitor deals available right now and compiled them into one up-to-date list. There’s a lot to consider when shopping for a monitor, so let us help you make an educated purchase with our quick buying guide that lays out the basic info you need to know (including how you can save the most cash) before choosing your new display.

The best Cyber Monday monitor deals

One of the hottest sales today is an Alienware AW3420DW deal going on at Amazon. See more discounts below:

How to choose a monitor

If you’re shopping for last-minute Cyber Monday monitor deals, it’s important to know what you want from a good monitor and to understand what different terms mean so you can buy the right screen for your needs. Fortunately, we’ve rounded up all the best monitors on the shelves, so that’s as good a place as any to start your search.

As with any purchase, it’s also important to not go over your budget. Stick to it unless it’s a truly unbeatable deal. Generally, if you stay close to your budget and know what you need, you’ll be very happy with your purchase and get a lot more for your money than you ordinarily would.

One important consideration is the size you need. Do you simply need a small second screen to complement your current setup, or do you need something a bit more substantial? If you have a small home office or apartment, you might not want to go too big, even if you can afford it, as it could take up too much room in your living space. You could get away with a budget monitor that will happily meet your needs. On the other hand, ultrawide monitors (which come in epic sizes, as the biggest ultrawide monitors show) are a great way to enhance your immersion and productivity.

Similarly, do you need a 4K monitor? If high resolution is everything for your work or gaming monitor needs, then it’s worth paying the extra for 4K functionality. Consider this Alienware WQHD deal while it’s still Cyber Monday. You might also want to consider whether you want an HDR monitor for pictures with greater contrast or a 144Hz monitor for a better refresh rate. Alternatively, if you’re simply typing up documents for work, a 4K screen will be excessive and simply not needed.

If you’re a gamer, a 4K monitor or high refresh rate monitor like one from the Acer Predator line will look super-appealing. but it’s only actually worth it if your PC can handle 4K resolutions. If it can’t, then a low refresh rate on a regular 1080P monitor is a better option to ensure your gaming experience goes smoothly.

If you do a lot of photo editing or video editing, it can be worth checking out the picture quality to ensure that your monitor choice has the best image reproduction out there. Not all monitors are equal here, so it’s important to look out for precise temperature and color controls, as well as the ability to save different color profiles.

Finally, curved monitors can be great but they can also make viewing angles trickier, so consider whether you can make the best out of such a setup depending on how your home office is arranged.

For more advice on finding the right monitor for your needs, check out our monitor buying guide.

Are any monitor deals too good to be true?

Monitors can get expensive, so the deals extravaganza that is Cyber Monday can be a welcome sight. Not every deal is as good as it seems, though. Some retailers use Cyber Monday as an opportunity to get rid of old and outdated stock that they are struggling to sell. That means if you see a steeply discounted monitor, you need to check that it actually is a good deal first. Read reviews and check its specs first. If it still looks good then go for it, but try not to just see the price cut and instantly pull the trigger.

Another thing to be aware of is the range of high-pressure tactics some retailers use to rush people into a sale. You might see things like countdown timers or warnings that other shoppers are about to buy the item you are looking at. Don’t be taken in — if a deal is not right for you, it doesn’t matter how many other people are looking at it. Take your time and do your research, as that will make finding the perfect deal all the sweeter.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



