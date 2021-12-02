There are still some pretty great discounts floating around, which you’ll find on our comprehensive list of the best Cyber Monday deals. Over 100 offers are still available, with some comparable to Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. This next one is one such deal, especially if you’re looking for a decent-sized smart TV. Today, Walmart is offering the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV for $550 with free shipping. That’s a whopping discount of $450 off the regular $1,000 price. If you’re looking to add a TV in a bedroom, office, or another room in your home, this is a truly enticing offer.

Indeed, there are some great Cyber Monday TV deals still happening, but Walmart’s TCL offer is undoubtedly one of the better ones. Let’s start with the beautiful 4K Ultra HD resolution, backed by TCL’s AIPQ engine that delivers optimized video settings like color, contrast, and clarity for a premium experience. Of course, the QLED technology is no slouch either, providing hundreds of thousands of vibrant pixels for your viewing pleasure.

The Roku TV streaming platform is built in, so after taking it out of the box and syncing with your home Wi-Fi, you can jump right into your favorite apps and streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more! That way, you can get all caught up on Hawkeye or The Wheel of Time before everyone comes over for the holidays!

Moreover, four HDMI inputs — one of which is eARC ready — offer plenty of ports for game consoles, media devices, and home theater systems. An auto game mode adjusts the response time of the TV to match fast, fluid, on-screen action while playing your favorite video games. The edge-to-edge glass design also removes all bezels and distractions, giving way to a much larger screen surface.

Normally $1,000, this TV is currently $450 off the list price at Walmart, which brings the deal down to $550 with free shipping. That’s a hefty discount, but this is no cheaply-made TV either, as it includes a bevy of exceptional features, including Roku’s Smart TV functionality built in. Grab this TV while it lasts!

