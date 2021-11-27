The latest entry in Activision’s iconic Call of Duty franchise dropped earlier this month, and Walmart has a hot Call of Duty: Vanguard Cyber Monday deal that’s a real score! This is one of the best Cyber Monday deals we’ve seen on this new first-person shooter that just launched not even a month ago, so take advantage of this Call of Duty: Vanguard Cyber Monday deal from Walmart right now for just $39 — saving you as much as $31.

Today’s best Call of Duty: Vanguard Cyber Monday deal

Why buy:

Play the latest game in the Call of Duty series

Massive day one multiplayer offering with 20 maps

New squad combat with eight teams going head-to-head

Zombies mode returns bigger and better than ever

Walmart’s Call of Duty: Vanguard Cyber Monday deal offers the best price we’ve seen yet on the latest installment of the franchise. Better still, it’s available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, so you can grab it no matter which platform you prefer to play on for just $39, which is over $20 off. Call of Duty: Vanguard is a follow-up to 2017’s Call of Duty: WWII, which returned the series to its roots. The Vanguard single-player campaign puts the player in the boots of early special forces operators in the African and European theaters of the Second World War.

Of course, seasoned Call of Duty vets know that what keeps people coming back to these games is the multiplayer action. Vanguard delivers the fast-paced Call of Duty multiplayer that fans know and love, with some modern updates like destructible environments that add a new layer of depth to the classic gameplay formula. The beloved cooperative Zombies multiplayer mode makes a return as well. If you’re looking to get a head-start and maybe gain a competitive edge while you wait for your game to arrive, we’ve got you covered with our Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer guide. We also have some tips on how to level up fast in Call of Duty: Vanguard and an explainer of how prestige works if you want some help getting through the early multiplayer grind.

This Call of Duty: Vanguard Cyber Monday deal lets you grab the PS4, Ps5, and Xbox One/Xbox Series X versions of the game for just $39. That saves you as much as $31 and is a great price on a new triple-A title that’s not even a month old. Act fast, though — we doubt this offer will last through the weekend.

Should you shop this Call of Duty: Vanguard Cyber Monday deal today?

With so many holiday sales wrapping up, there’s already a time limit on this amazing Call of Duty: Vanguard Cyber Monday deal, which means it won’t be available for long! If you’ve been wanting to get the game, but waiting until it dropped in price, now’s the best opportunity! We probably won’t see a deal on this game for a while, especially since it came out recently. We recommend grabbing the deal as soon as possible.

