Cyber Monday Gaming PC Deals: these discounts may not last

If you don’t know how to build a PC from scratch, pre-built gaming PCs are a great solution, and while you don’t save as much money as you could if you make it yourself, they’re still great for those who don’t have the time or are tech-savvy. Luckily, there are a lot of great Cyber Monday gaming PC deals that you can take advantage of, and we’ve rounded up a collection of different gaming PC deals for a variety of different budgets, whether you want an entry-level budget gaming PC or a high-end beast that can run pretty much anything. Either way, you’ll find something here, but we also encourage you to look at these Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals for alternatives.

Victus by HP 15L Gaming Desktop — $450, was $850

While this HP Victus 15L isn’t the same one that showed up on our list of the best all-AMD gaming PCs, it comes close. It runs an AMD Radeon RX 5500, which is roughly equivalent to a GTX 1660, and while that’s not particularly powerful, it’s an excellent entry-level GPU. You can likely get FHD at 120Hz, especially with free-to-play games built to have good optimization on budget gaming devices. As for the CPU, you get an Intel Core i5-12400, which is mid-range and gives you more versatility for productivity work. As for RAM, you get 8GB which isn’t great, but it’s more than enough to get started, plus a 256GB SSD. Luckily, a lot of this can be upgraded before checking out on HP’s website, so we’d grab the 16GB and 512GB SSD upgrades at minimum. Either way, this is one of the better Cyber Monday gaming PC deals if you want a budget-oriented gaming PC. It’s also worth checking out the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop if you like what you see here.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Master — $950, was $1,200

While the RX 5500 is great, if you want to move up to something more powerful and grab one of the better Cyber Monday deals, this CyberPowerPC Gamer Master includes an RTX 3060. While it’s also a relatively entry-level GPU, we start getting into the high-resolution and high-refresh-rate territory, so if you’re grabbing one of these gaming monitor deals, it will be worth getting a 2k monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate. You can then play around with what works best for you regarding graphics settings, which is what we like about the RTX 3060. Besides that, you get an AMD Ryzen 7 5700, a mid-to-high-end CPU that’s not only energy efficient but with better multi-threaded and core performance, and allows you to do stuff like audio editing or streaming to Twitch and Youtube. As for RAM, you get a much better 16GB, and a much-needed 1.5T of storage total spread out over an HDD and SSD. This is one of the best Cyber Monday gaming PC deals if you want the most bang for your buck, and CyberPowerPC even throws in a keyboard and mouse to get you started.

Legion Tower 5 — $1,450, was $1,840

Moving up a notch, the Legion Tower 5 gives you an RTX 3060 Ti where you can squeeze a little bit more performance out of it, whether you want better graphical settings or a higher refresh rate. In fact, the Legion Tower 5i made it on our list of best gaming desktops, so this is close to one of the best gaming PCs you can grab. That said, it is quite more expensive than the Gaming Master, but that’s mostly due to being given a whopping 32GB of RAM and having a 1TB SSD, both of which alone would probably run you an extra $200-$250, depending on the brand and speed. The CPU is roughly the same as an AMD Ryzen 7 5800, and Lenovo also throws in a keyboard and mouse. The price jump certainly makes sense with all these minor changes, but whether you need these small extra upgrades here and there is up to you. If it were up to us, we’d try and swing grabbing the Legion Tower 7i instead.

Legion Tower 7i — $1,600, was $2,240

For an extra $150, you can net yourself an RTX 3070, which is where we get into the big arena. At this point, you should easily be able to run most games at 2k and 140Hz refresh. However, if you’re aiming to play free-to-play games competitively, such as CS:GO and League of Legends, you can get yourself an FHD monitor with a high refresh rate, and the RTX 3070 will knock it out of the park. You also get an Intel i7-11700K, another mid-to-high-end CPU with a lot of versatility. The included 16GB of RAM in a dual-channel configuration will give you a little bit of an extra performance boost. You also get 1.5TB of storage across two drives, which will last you at least a few years before you start feeling a storage crunch.

Or consider doing some DIY and save an extra $120

All that said, the difference between the Legion 7i and the CyberPowerPC Gamer Master is $650. If you are tech-savvy and willing to put in the time and effort, Amazon is having a great sale on a GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3070, bringing it down to $530 from $730. So you could grab that and the Gamer Master, replace the RTX 3060 with the RTX 3070, and save yourself $120. Even better, you can sell the old RTX 3060 in the used market and recoup some extra cost. It’s a bit more technical and involved, but it’s a great way to save some extra money!

Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition — $2,300 ,was $2,980

Finally, we have the Alienware Aurora R14, and if this isn’t the best Cyber Monday gaming PC deal on the coolest-looking desktop, we don’t know what is. Running under the mean-looking chassis is an RTX 3080 Ti, probably one of the best GPUs besides the RTX 40 series, and we aren’t even seeing those on pre-builts yet. With such a powerful GPU, you can start considering running games at 4k and 144Hz refresh rate, although you will have to compromise on graphical settings to get there. You’ll still be able to run things on high settings, or you can always choose not to care about the refresh rate and push things to the limit. Either way, you have a ton of versatility, and when you add the AMD Ryzen 9 5900 to the equation, you get a PC that can do anything from gaming to heavy-duty productivity and editing work. If that wasn’t enough, you also get 32GB of RAM, which is more than enough for most use cases, as well as a 1TB HDD and 512GB SSD so that you won’t feel too much of a storage pinch.

Editors' Recommendations