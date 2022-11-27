Dell Cyber Monday deals are pouring in, and they include a plethora of Alienware Cyber Monday deals, because who wouldn’t want a killer gaming rig? While there are a metric ton of Cyber Monday gaming PC deals out there, and some truly phenomenal Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals, everyone knows Alienware gear is packed to the brim with powerful hardware. Alienware systems are perfect for playing the latest games, hosting a livestream, or even just browsing the web and watching some video content. Whatever you want to do with your shiny new computer, there’s nothing better than getting one at a steal. With Black Friday deals still lingering, and Cyber Monday deals starting to show up ahead of Cyber Week, there’s a lot to choose from. To make things a little easier for everyone, we compiled the best Alienware Cyber Monday deals on laptops, desktops, monitors, and more.

Alienware 25 gaming monitor — $200, was $350

As far as Alienware Cyber Monday deals go, this one is certainly noteworthy. This 24.5-inch monitor offers some incredible specs, especially if you want to do some heavy gaming. First, the 240Hz refresh rate offers smooth motion even during the most intense action scenes, twitch shooter, or RPG at a resolution of 1920 x 1080. Next, the 1ms gray to gray fast IPS response time ensures you won’t experience screen tearing or other concerns. Moreover, the LED edgelight system delivers clean and even backlighting for the entire display so you don’t get areas that looked washed out with too much light, or the opposite, dark areas with almost no lighting. The port options are excellent here too, as you get two HDMI (2.0), five USB 3.0 upstream and downstream, a headphone-out, and an audio line-out. It supports both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync.

Alienware S5000 gaming chair — $310, was $400

Need a new chair for your office, game hub, or geek cave? Well, wherever you need it, the Alienware S5000 is a slick, stylish, and comfortable chair for the occasion. It features the tried-and-true racing seat design, with lumbar and neck support, an adjustable backrest, 4D armrests with lots of motion, and an adjustable tilt with a locking system. Basically, you can customize it to match a wide variety of configurations whether you want to sit up straight, recline, or some combination of the two. It’s a fantastic chair, which explains why it also landed a spot in the best gaming chair deals roundup.

Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop — $1,000, was $1,480

Cast your eyes on this beauty. It has a spacious interior with clean organization and cabling, and superior thermals thanks to various liquid cooling options. As with most desktops featured as part of the Alienware Cyber Monday deals, this Alienware Aurora R13 is fully customizable. But for the price in question, you get a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor with six cores and 12 threads, that has clock speeds of 2.5GHz up to 4.4GHz in Turbo mode, and an AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 dedicated VRAM. For memory, it includes 8GB of DDR5 4,400Mhz as a base, and you can upgrade up to 128GB. Additional hardware and features include Intel Wi-Fi 6E, a 256GB NVMe solid-state drive, the Alienware Lunar Light 750-watt power supply, and matching peripherals including a multimedia keyboard. It’s a great deal.

Alienware 34 curved OLED gaming monitor — $1,200, was $1,300

This immersive curved monitor wraps around you with impeccable design, and even at its large 34 inches offers impressive performance specs. The 175Hz native refresh rate, 1ms gray to gray response time, and G-Sync compatibility are the true winners. Connectivity is off the charts, with so many ports there are too many to list, including HDMI, DisplayPort, USB — and SuperSpeed USB with 5Gbps speeds — and much more. The maximum supported resolution is 3440 x 1440 too, so you can crank those graphics and the resolution nearly as high as you can. This deal won’t last long, though. Alienware Cyber Monday deals are selling out fast.

Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop — $1,200, was $1,500

Game anywhere, anytime with this Alienware m15 R7 laptop. But not just that — game in style and with exceptional performance. Packed inside this little beast is an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H eight-core, 16-thread CPU with clocks speeds up to 4.7GHz in Max Boost. It’s supported by an AMD Radeon RX 6700M with 10GB of GDDR6 dedicated VRAM — not shared — and 16GB of DDR 4800MHz RAM. For storage, you get a 512GB NVMe solid-state drive with blazing-fast load times. And we can’t forget that gorgeous 17.3-inch UHD AMD FreeSync compatible display (non-touch) with a 120Hz refresh rate and maximum supported resolution of 3840 x 2160. The keyboard is fully backlit with AlienFX RGB too. Oh yeah.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 gaming PC — $1,800, was $2,400

Alienware takes the cake for some of the most unique and stunning PC cases around, and this one doesn’t disappoint. But we all know it’s what’s inside that counts. Tucked neatly inside this Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 gaming PC is an AMD Ryzen 9 9500 12-core, 24-thread CPU with clock speeds up to 4.7GHz in Max Boost. You also get an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM, 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM, and a 512GB NVMe solid-state drive, plus a 1TB 7200RPM SATA drive. It comes with a matching multimedia keyboard and mouse, and Wi-Fi 6 (2×2) is onboard for fast and reliable connections. It’s excellent 1440p gaming, and then some.

Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop — $1,800, was $2,100

Go big or go home they always say, and thanks to Alienware Cyber Monday deals, you can certainly do that this year. The m17 R5 gaming laptop is larger than life with lots of power, and an absolutely stunning 17.3-inch UHD AMD FreeSync-enabled display with a 120Hz refresh rate at a maximum resolution of 3840 x 2160. Powering the performance and gameplay is an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H eight-core, 16-thread processor with clock speeds up to 4.7GHz in Max Boost, an AMD Radeon RX 6700M GPU with 10GB of GDDR6 dedicated VRAM, and 16GB of DDR5 4800MHz dual-channel RAM. The 512GB NVMe solid-state drive offers plenty of storage space, and fast read/write speeds. Did we mention this beast looks amazing too, especially with the fully-lit AlienFX RGB keyboard?

