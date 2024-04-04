 Skip to main content
I found three TV deals you shouldn’t miss today — from $348

Aaron Mamiit
By

There’s no shortage of TV deals online across the various retailers, but you’re going to have to take a closer look if you want to walk away with the best bargains. If you don’t have the time to browse through the thousands of offers, you’re in luck because here are three deals that are among the cream of the crop. You’ve got a choice to make among displays made by some of the best TV brands, and you better hurry because we’re not sure how much time is remaining before these discounts are taken down.

Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K TV — $348, was $528

Vizio V-Series TVs in family room with smart TV on.
Vizio

The 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV is a pretty affordable option for its size. You’ll get 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, which are enabled by Vizio’s IQ Active 4K HDR processor that also upscales all HD content to 4K quality. It’s a smart TV that’s powered by the the brand’s SmartCast platform, which not only grants access to all of the popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, but also allows integration with smart home systems that are running on Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Amazon’s Alexa.

Hisense 75-inch A6 Series 4K TV — $498, was $580

Hisense 4K TV on a cabinet.
Hisense

If you want an even bigger screen for your home theater setup, check out the 75-inch Hisense A6 Series 4K TV. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, you’ll feel like you’re in the theaters while you’re watching shows and movies. It’s also a smart TV with the Google TV operating system and compatibility with voice commands through the Google Assistant button on its remote. You may have to consult our guide on what size TV to buy though, just to make sure that you have enough space for it.

LG 65-inch B3 Series OLED 4K TV — $1,300, was $1,500

The LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV in the living room.
LG

For an unparalleled viewing experience, you’re going to want to invest in the 65-inch LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV. It features OLED TV technology, which uses OLED pixels instead of a backlight for the ability to create perfect black levels and to enable wider viewing angles, among many benefits. The LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV completes the cinematic experience with its support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and you’ll be able to watch streaming shows and free content through LG Channels on the webOS 23 platform.

