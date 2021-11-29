With this Lenovo gaming laptop Cyber Monday deal from Walmart, you can upgrade your gaming rig in time for the holidays. Despite a microchip shortage, there’s an abundance of great deals right now from various retailers — but not all of them will provide you with the immense value for the money that Walmart’s offer on the Lenovo Legion 5 will deliver. Gaming laptops aren’t usually cheap, but this one is within reach, with Walmart’s $211 discount bringing its price down to just $699 from its original price of $910. While you’re here, why not check out our roundup of the best Cyber Monday deals, saving you time and money on any other gaming accessories you may need.

Today’s best Lenovo gaming laptop Cyber Monday deal 2021

Why Buy:

Runs the latest PC games without issues

Minimalist chassis

Gorgeous 17.3-inch screen

Precise controls through Legion Truestrike keyboard

If you want to play the latest games, you need a powerful gaming laptop that will be able to meet the steep requirements. Step up to the Lenovo Legion 5. Like Digital Trends’ best gaming laptops, it will let you enjoy the best PC games to the fullest because it’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor with 8GB of RAM, so there won’t be any slowdowns or crashes while you play.

Also, under the hood is the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card with award-winning NVIDIA Turing architecture, which ensures even the most demanding games and MMOs look amazing and don’t suffer from lag. All of these components are packed in a minimalist chassis that houses a monster of a machine, so gone are the days of worrying whether your gaming laptop will be able to run the game that you want to buy.

This gaming laptop comes with a 17.3-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz for smooth gameplay that gives you the advantage in boss fights and multiplayer matches. The Legion Truestrike keyboard offers controls that are instantly recognized and precise. The Lenovo Legion 5 also supports Dolby Vision and Nahimic 3D Audio for an immersive gaming experience that will place you in the middle of all the action.

The Lenovo Legion 5 won’t disappoint, and it’s an even better deal with Walmart’s Cyber Monday discount that slashes $211 off its original price of $910. You can now purchase the gaming laptop for just $699, which is very affordable for a machine that won’t have trouble running the latest titles on. There’s no telling how long stock will last, though, so if you’re already looking forward to all the games that you can play on the Lenovo Legion 5, you shouldn’t hesitate to click that Buy Now button.

When does this Lenovo gaming laptop Cyber Monday deal end?

Even though Cyber Monday deals officially end at midnight, gaming laptop deals don’t get much better than this, and this deal’s likely to be snapped up fast. Shop now if you don’t want to miss out on the Lenovo Legion 5 laptop. Stock levels this year have been seriously hit by the global chip shortage and pandemic-related supply chain issues, so if you wait around too long, you might find this deal has sold out. A recent Adobe Analytics report revealed a rise in the number of out-of-stock alerts on websites, which are up by around 124% compared to pre-pandemic times, and that number continues climbing. So if you like the look of this or any other Lenovo gaming laptop Cyber Monday deal, grab it while you can.

