VR, or virtual reality, is a lot of fun, but generally, you need other systems with it, like a PC or game console — that is unless you find an Oculus Quest 2 Cyber Monday deal for the stand-alone headset. If you didn’t know, you can use the Oculus Quest 2 and load games onto its internal storage without connecting it to anything else. Walmart is offering an amazing deal right now on the system, in true Cyber Monday fashion. While the price is $300 for the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset with 128GB of storage, it also comes with a free carrying case worth $49. You’re effectively saving $49 by grabbing this bundle, and the case will protect the headset, controllers, charging cable, and power adapter wherever you go. There aren’t many deals for the Oculus Quest in the best Cyber Monday deals available today, so take full advantage of this one! You can read more about the deal, and the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset, below.

Today’s best Oculus Quest 2 Cyber Monday deal

Why buy:

Includes free premium carrying case for protection

128GB of storage for games, movies, and digital content

Easy setup — just open it up, pair your smartphone, and go

Immersive entertainment includes games, movies, events, concerts, and more

Described as Oculus’ “most advanced all-in-one VR system yet,” the Quest 2 is a stand-alone item and doesn’t require a PC or game console to use — although you can connect to a PC if you desire. It syncs with the smartphone app where you can explore VR game titles and content. The original models had smaller storage capacities, but this one now includes 128GB of storage for the same price. The stunning VR display has 50% more pixels than the original Quest headset to deliver a more immersive and entertaining experience overall. The company recently unveiled a host of new games at the Oculus Gaming Event too, such as Resident Evil 4 VR.

It’s not just for games. You can attend live and virtual concerts and exclusive events, watch movies, and much more. That’s important because a lot of people make the mistake of thinking VR is only for games and gamers, and that’s just not true. One of our writers, Chris Raymond, loves using the Oculus Quest 2 for fitness. During the lockdowns, he used his Oculus to stay active when he couldn’t visit his gym, and he found it much more enjoyable!

While this Oculus Quest 2 bundle is full price at $300, it includes a sturdy carrying case that will fit the headset and all accessories — including the optional Elite Strap, which takes up more room. The case is an added $49, but here it’s free, so you’re saving that money. The Quest 2 headset also comes with two wireless controllers and is ready to go right out of the box. Don’t wait on this deal — it’s a good one, but it won’t last long!

When does this Oculus Quest 2 Cyber Monday deal end?

We don’t know for sure, but soon, and it’s likely the deal won’t last throughout the rest of Cyber Week. A recent report from Adobe Analytics has shown that out-of-stock alerts on most retail websites have increased to 124% since pre-pandemic. It seems that almost everyone is struggling to keep inventories replenished, what with the microchip and other material shortages. The problems will continue to grow, and we’ll see many more delays the closer we get to the holidays. So don’t wait if you’re interested in the deal, shop now!

