Are you a gamer looking for a new laptop that will fill up your life meter without emptying your wallet? Score big with this deal on the Acer Nitro 5, currently on sale for $870 at Walmart. Regularly priced at $1,149, this deal on the Acer Nitro 5 offers a savings of $279. It isn’t likely to last long at this price, so you’ll need to act quickly to ensure you land this laptop in your gaming inventory.

With Acer being one of the best brands in laptop computing, and with us declaring the Acer Nitro 5 the best budget laptop for Fortnite, this gaming laptop is clearly a necessity for any gamer in search of a new computer to game on. The Acer Nitro 5 is pushed by a 10th-generation Intel processor and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. These combine with Acer’s Coolboost technology and a 144Hz refresh display to keep heat efficiency optimized, and to keep your gaming experience from lagging.

And speaking of that display, it comes in at 15.6 inches, giving you a larger gaming experience than many laptops on the market. And if that isn’t enough screen real estate for you, the Acer Nitro 5 also sports plenty of connectivity ports for external monitors to make your gaming experience as large as you want. The Nitro 5’s built-in display also houses an HD webcam that supports Super High Dynamic Range, perfect for interacting with fellow gamers. With the Acer Nitro 5 you can lean back in your gaming cave or unplug and game on the go.

The Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop was already an amazing budget laptop for gaming, but this deal at Walmart that lowers it to $870, a savings of $279, makes it a no-brainer. This laptop presents itself with both visual style and powerful functionality, and it isn’t going to last long with a discount like this. Grab one for yourself now before the rest of the gaming world beats you to it.

