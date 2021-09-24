  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Walmart is virtually giving away this Acer Nitro gaming laptop right now

By
The Acer Nitro 5 is currently $250 off at Walmart

Are you a gamer looking for a new laptop that will fill up your life meter without emptying your wallet? Score big with this deal on the Acer Nitro 5, currently on sale for $870 at Walmart. Regularly priced at $1,149, this deal on the Acer Nitro 5 offers a savings of $279. It isn’t likely to last long at this price, so you’ll need to act quickly to ensure you land this laptop in your gaming inventory.

With Acer being one of the best brands in laptop computing, and with us declaring the Acer Nitro 5 the best budget laptop for Fortnite, this gaming laptop is clearly a necessity for any gamer in search of a new computer to game on. The Acer Nitro 5 is pushed by a 10th-generation Intel processor and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. These combine with Acer’s Coolboost technology and a 144Hz refresh display to keep heat efficiency optimized, and to keep your gaming experience from lagging.

And speaking of that display, it comes in at 15.6 inches, giving you a larger gaming experience than many laptops on the market. And if that isn’t enough screen real estate for you, the Acer Nitro 5 also sports plenty of connectivity ports for external monitors to make your gaming experience as large as you want. The Nitro 5’s built-in display also houses an HD webcam that supports Super High Dynamic Range, perfect for interacting with fellow gamers. With the Acer Nitro 5 you can lean back in your gaming cave or unplug and game on the go.

The Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop was already an amazing budget laptop for gaming, but this deal at Walmart that lowers it to $870, a savings of $279, makes it a no-brainer. This laptop presents itself with both visual style and powerful functionality, and it isn’t going to last long with a discount like this. Grab one for yourself now before the rest of the gaming world beats you to it.

More gaming deals

You can further explore our gaming laptop deals, as we’ve found our share of affordable ones. Or, if you’re looking to expand or upgrade your gaming setup, explore some of the best gaming deals and gaming monitor deals we have to offer.

Razer Basilisk v2 Wired Gaming Mouse, Classic Black

$59 $80
A gaming mouse that registers button commands at high speed? The Razer Basilisk v2 has you covered, with mechanical switches that are three times faster and an impressive 20,000 dpi optical sensor. more
Buy at Amazon

Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse

$80 $130
Compared to its predecessor, the Razer DeathAdder v2 mouse has a 20,000 dpi optical sensor, making it one of the fastest gaming mice in the market right now. It's totally wireless, too. more
Buy at Amazon

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse

$45 $60
With a high-speed transmission, extremely low latency, and seamless frequency switching in the noisiest environments, you won't even realize that you're gaming with a wireless mouse. more
Buy at Amazon

HyperX Pulsefire Raid Gaming Mouse

$50 $60
There's almost no tool as valuable to a gamer as their mouse, and the HyperX Pulsefire Raid should definitely be a go-to thanks to its durability, responsiveness, 11 buttons, and RGB lighting. more
Buy at Amazon

Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse

$48 $50
The Logitech G305 Lightspeed gaming mouse is great for those who prefer simplicity. With a Hero 12K DPI Sensor and six programmable buttons, it's got everything you need and nothing you don't. more
Buy at Best Buy

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse

$37 $60
Get faster gaming movement with the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed wireless mouse, which has a 16K DPI optical sensor. It also has 6 programmable buttons for easier control. more
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

These Sony noise-canceling headphones are 48% OFF today

The Sony WH-CH710N headphones.

The first renders of the Note-like S22 Ultra make their way online

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra leaks online via renders.

Best cheap Bose headphone deals for September 2021

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II

Best cheap Powerbeats Pro deals for September 2021

samsung galaxy buds jabra elite 65t powerbeats pro true wireless earbuds amazon deals feat 768x479 c

Best cheap Sonos deals for September 2021

sonos move review 8

Best cheap Roku deals for September 2021

Roku Ultra 2019 remote.

Best cheap Sony TV deals for September 2021

Sony Z8H TV

Apple MacBook Air, MacBook Pro Prices SLASHED at Amazon Today

MacBook Pro and MacBook Air M1

Apple rumored to finally be fixing the iPad Pro’s biggest design flaw

iPad Pro on a desk with other Apple devices and accessories.

Best Windows apps for 2021

dell xps 13 2018 review version 1541544414 screen hero2

Don’t miss this insane deal on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 today

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 showing the activity tracker on the screen.

The best cheap 70-inch TV deals and sales for September 2021

The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.

The best 75-inch TV deals and sales for September 2021

LG 75-Inch Class UN6970 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV