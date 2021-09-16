When the Oculus Quest 2 first arrived, it was equipped with 64GB of storage. These days, that’s not nearly enough room to hold multiple games, which is a shame because it’s one of the best standalone VR headsets out there. There are some awesome Oculus Rift games to play on the system too. Luckily, the Oculus crew decided on a refresh that will offer double the storage.

The Oculus Quest 2, available from August 24, now includes 128GB of storage offering more room for games and content, and “more to explore.” Want to know the best part? The price hasn’t changed at all, which is still $299. You can also opt for a 256GB model for $399. Both include free shipping when purchased from Walmart. You can head right over to Walmart’s website to order now, or read more below!

Facebook-owned Oculus has refreshed one of our favorite standalone or “all-in-one” VR headsets, the Oculus Quest 2. While the original only included 64GB of storage, the new re-release now has 128GB, at its lowest, up to 256GB. The price hasn’t budged either, and the 128GB model is still $299. What we’re most excited about, however, is the list of amazing games coming to the system. Resident Evil 4 VR is just one example, which was shown off at the 2021 Oculus digital gaming showcase.

Walmart is one of the best places to order the Oculus Quest 2, whether by itself — it comes with controllers — or in a bundle, with various accessories. There are a lot of different options, too. You can grab a carrying case, link cables, grip covers, extra touch controllers, and much more.

The Oculus Quest 2 (128GB) is $299 with free shipping, while the Oculus Quest 2 (256GB) is $399. Both will arrive within the next few days if you order now. They include the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset and 2 wireless Oculus Touch controllers. You can use this thing right out of the box, after connecting to the mobile Oculus app — which is free. Just keep in mind, you will need wireless internet access, so you’ll have to connect the Quest 2 to your local WiFi. You can also grab an optional link cable to connect the headset to a compatible gaming PC.

