Save $50 with this (Oculus) Meta Quest 2 Cyber Monday deal

One of the best Cyber Monday deals is being able to buy the Meta Quest 2 with Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber for just $350 at Best Buy. A saving of $50, this is the ideal time to dive into the world of VR gaming for less than usual, plus you get two games to get you started. Likely to be a strictly limited-time-only deal, you won’t want to miss out on this bargain. Let’s take a quick look at why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Meta Quest 2

Formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2, the Meta Quest 2 is one of the best VR headsets around. Well-priced even before this discount, it has everything you could want from a VR headset. That includes a resolution of 1832 x 1920 pixels per eye, a wireless and standalone design, plus a refresh rate of 120Hz. It packs a lot into its impressively low price, rivaling many more expensive VR headsets. It includes innovative features like built-in hand tracking so you can operate the system without controllers, Air Link to wirelessly connect to a PC running SteamVR, along with syncing a physical keyboard for use within VR. Even when comparing the Meta Quest Pro to Quest 2, it stacks up well thanks to its fantastic value.

Best of all, you also get two of the best Meta Quest 2 games around bundled in. Beat Saber is one of the bestselling VR games of all time for good reason, putting a spin on the traditional music formula by giving you a lightsaber-style sword in each hand to slash blocks. While Resident Evil 4 tops our ranking of the best Resident Evil games, often being considered one of the best games around. They’re both great ways to start your VR gaming journey.

Normally priced at $400, the Meta Quest 2 is currently available for just $350 at Best Buy, along with Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4. A great deal that should mean plenty of immersive gaming in your near future, it’s an ideal addition for anyone keen to check out VR gaming for less. Snap it up before the deal ends soon.

