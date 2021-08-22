  1. Deals
This top-rated JBL Bluetooth speaker just got a massive price cut

By

Ideal for entertaining you and your dorm roommates, Walmart has cut the price of the excellent JBL Go 2 Bluetooth Portable Speaker to just $30, saving you $10 on the usual price. A savings of 25% off, this is a sweet deal if you want to enjoy your music on a budget as well as share the experience with others. Grab it now while stocks last.

The JBL Go 2 Bluetooth Portable Speaker offers plenty of the features you’d expect from the best Bluetooth speakers under $100. It’s waterproof for one thing which makes it better than a lot of the best Bluetooth speakers out there meaning you can take it with you to the pool without worrying about it getting damaged. That’s thanks to its IPX7 waterproof design that means it’s safe to use in a number of different scenarios, proving ideal if you’re heading on a trip with your buddies.

Alongside that, it offers up to five hours of continuous music playback along with a crisp listening experience that you’d expect from a JBL speaker. It even has noise and echo-canceling speakerphone qualities too for any time you need to take a call. It’s also designed to be highly portable with easy-to-use controls so everyone can get to grips with it. It’s fantastic value for the price thanks to simply having everything you could need from a budget-priced Bluetooth speaker.

Fun in all kinds of ways, the JBL Go 2 Bluetooth Portable Speaker is ordinarily priced at $40 but right now, you can buy it for just $30 at Walmart. Whether you’re looking to hit the pool in late summer with your buddies, or you’re keen to show off your music taste to your new dorm mates, this is a pretty sweet deal indeed. Grab it now while stocks last. We can’t see it sticking around for long when it’s at such a great price.

More Bluetooth speaker deals

If you’re looking for other Bluetooth speaker deals, we’ve got them with loads of great offers on including some excellent Bose speaker deals. There’s sure to be something here for your specific budget and needs whether you want to go bigger or even smaller with your requirements.

OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) Bluetooth Portable Speaker

$26 $35
Easily one of the best Bluetooth speakers for under $50, the OontZ Angle 3 gets 14 hours of battery life, plus it's splash-proof and works as a speakerphone.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

$30 $40
Amazon's most popular smart speaker answers questions, keeps you up-to-date with news, sports, and weather, plays music, and can manage other Alexa-compatible smart devices.
Buy at Sears

JBL Flip 4

$100 $111
With loud, floor-rumbling sound, a durable, waterproof frame, and lasting for up to 12 hours on a single charge, the JBL Flip 4 bound to be the life of the party — both inside and outside the pool.
Buy at Amazon
6-HOUR BATTERY LIFE

Bose SoundLink Micro

$99
Small size, big sound. This compact speaker has controls for volume on the front and a clip on the back to make it easy to connect it to your backpack or cooler when you're heading out for a picnic.
Buy at Walmart

Sony SRS-XB402G - EXTRA BASS Bluetooth/Wi-Fi Smart Speaker

$80 $250
This Google Assistant smart speaker can respond to your voice commands and stream your favorite music from the web and your phone. Impress your friends with the LED lights that sync to the music.
Buy at Walmart

Go + Play

$155 $450
This wireless speaker is powerful enough to fill a room and can connect up to three devices at a time so everyone can play their tunes. It even has a dual microphone system for clear conference calls.
Buy at Harman
