This top-rated JBL Bluetooth speaker just got a massive price cut

Ideal for entertaining you and your dorm roommates, Walmart has cut the price of the excellent JBL Go 2 Bluetooth Portable Speaker to just $30, saving you $10 on the usual price. A savings of 25% off, this is a sweet deal if you want to enjoy your music on a budget as well as share the experience with others. Grab it now while stocks last.

The JBL Go 2 Bluetooth Portable Speaker offers plenty of the features you’d expect from the best Bluetooth speakers under $100. It’s waterproof for one thing which makes it better than a lot of the best Bluetooth speakers out there meaning you can take it with you to the pool without worrying about it getting damaged. That’s thanks to its IPX7 waterproof design that means it’s safe to use in a number of different scenarios, proving ideal if you’re heading on a trip with your buddies.

Alongside that, it offers up to five hours of continuous music playback along with a crisp listening experience that you’d expect from a JBL speaker. It even has noise and echo-canceling speakerphone qualities too for any time you need to take a call. It’s also designed to be highly portable with easy-to-use controls so everyone can get to grips with it. It’s fantastic value for the price thanks to simply having everything you could need from a budget-priced Bluetooth speaker.

Fun in all kinds of ways, the JBL Go 2 Bluetooth Portable Speaker is ordinarily priced at $40 but right now, you can buy it for just $30 at Walmart. Whether you’re looking to hit the pool in late summer with your buddies, or you’re keen to show off your music taste to your new dorm mates, this is a pretty sweet deal indeed. Grab it now while stocks last. We can’t see it sticking around for long when it’s at such a great price.

