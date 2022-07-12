Despite the name, Prime Day deals are far from an Amazon only sales event. There are also plenty of Best Buy Prime Day deals with the huge retailer also offering its own sale. Right now, you can buy a Sony 48-inch Bravia A9S Series OLED 4K TV for $800, saving you $500 off the usual price of $1,300. Sony TVs are rarely discounted and certainly not by such a huge amount, so if you’re keen to snap up a Sony TV for less, you need to do so right now. Here’s why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Sony A9S OLED TV

Prime Day TV deals are always numerous in nature, but a discount on a Sony TV isn’t always guaranteed. As one of the best TV brands around and a true heavyweight in the industry, you should definitely take notice of the Sony 48-inch Bravia A9S Series OLED 4K TV. It offers everything you could need from a great TV, from OLED technology to Google’s smart TV platform, Android TV, which is a great way of navigating the streaming world.

Thanks to the wonders of an OLED panel, the Sony 48-inch Bravia A9S Series OLED 4K TV looks fantastic. It offers supreme picture quality with over 8 million self-illuminating pixels that are precisely and individually controlled by the Sony Picture Processor X1 Ultimate. That same processor is able to bring out the OLED panel’s intense contrast while offering pure blacks, peak brightness, and natural colors. Combined with that is a Triluminos display that reproduces more colors than a conventional TV. It’s this kind of technology that makes it tempting to anyone checking out the best OLED TVs. While the Sony 48-inch Bravia A9S Series OLED 4K TV doesn’t make the cut for the best TVs, in this price range, it’s certainly appealing.

Besides looking great (which is an understatement), the Sony 48-inch Bravia A9S Series OLED 4K TV also offers great sound. While it might be nice to pair it with one of the best soundbars, it’s not something that needs to be done immediately. The Sony 48-inch Bravia A9S Series OLED 4K TV uses Acoustic Surface Audio so that sound comes to you from the entire screen rather than the sides, thereby giving you a more immersive experience. Alongside that, Sony’s Ambient Optimization technology automatically adjusts the picture and sound to your environment so you have a great time watching shows or movies.

With plenty of smart features thanks to Android TV, Google Assistant, AirPlay 2 support, and even the ability to control your smart home devices, the Sony 48-inch Bravia A9S Series OLED 4K TV is a delight from start to finish. It even has a dedicated Netflix Calibrated mode to suit everyone watching content on Netflix. Well calibrated every step of the way, the Sony 48-inch Bravia A9S Series OLED 4K TV is a truly special TV at a great price.

