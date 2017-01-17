Expand your Wi-Fi reach with this TP-Link Range Extender ($47 off)

Is your Wi-Fi signal not strong enough in your home or office? It’s frustrating. Luckily, there’s an easy, affordable solution available. Range extenders, such as this TP-Link Dual Band Wi-Fi Range Extender model, instantly extend and improve the reach of your Wi-Fi coverage, meaning you won’t have to place or, worse yet, hold your connected devices in weird positions just to get a decently speedy Wi-Fi connection.

The TP AC750 RE200 model, normally priced at $70, is currently slashed down to just $23 giving you a limited time 67 percent (or $47) discount. Whether you’re a smart home junkie or just someone looking for better Wi-Fi coverage, this model more than covers your Wi-Fi needs. It works with Wi-Fi-enabled devices from iPhones and tablets to Alexa and Amazon Echo smart gadgets using any standard router or gateway. Also ideal for gamers, the TP AC750 RE200 model features a ‘High-Speed Mode’ providing top-notch HD streaming and gaming experiences for multiple devices.

The range extender plugs into any regular North American power outlet, takes up only one socket, and contains three internal antennas. It has a bottom-facing Ethernet port that lets you connect a wired device to Wi-Fi. Although it is powerful, it’s not bulky or intrusive to the aesthetics of any room. The thin, sleek device has a modern designed including checkered white on white face, complimented by a matching, yet mostly hidden, white outlet plug.

Using the built-in Intelligent Signal Indicator through the free TP-Link Tether App (available for both Android and iOS), setup is easy and smart, allowing you to easily see where to place the device to get maximum signal strength.

After initial setup, the range extender saves your network information granting you the flexibility to move it to other outlets based on your preferred spatial layout.

As for basic tech specs, the TP AC750 RE200 Wi-Fi Range Extender is universally compatible, as it works with any 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac router, and comes with an industry leading 2-year warranty that includes 24/7 technical support.

Originally $70, get it for just $23 on Amazon for a limited time only!

