The coming school year will get here before you know it, make sure your children get a strong Wi-Fi connection in the areas where they study at home. A simple way to do this without breaking the bank is with the TP-Link Wi-Fi Range Extender RE450. You can get a Wifi extender for your home at a discounted price of $64 on Amazon today.

Right before school starts, Amazon slashes $36 off the TP-Link RE450’s usual price of $100. That is a massive deal on a device that’s the winner of the PCMag Editor’s Choice Award. Place your order now while stock is on hand.

Eliminate dead spots at home with the TP-Link Wi-Fi Range Extender RE450. This device connects to your router to expand and strengthen its signal. It also helps ensure reliable connections throughout your house by reducing signal interference.

The TP-Link RE450 is compatible with any router. Setting it up is also fairly simple. Start by plugging the range extender into any wall outlet and pressing the RE button to connect to your existing router. Then download the TP-Link Tether app to any iOS or Android device and connect to your TP-Link network. Complete the process by launching the app and following the on-screen instructions. If you need assistance with the setup, you can ask for free tech support from Amazon.

You can also find the best location to place your TP-Link RE450 with its Intelligent Signal Indicator feature. The light surrounding the RE button will glow blue if the connection is good. If the signal is not optimal, the light will turn red. This means you need to find another spot to plug your range extender in. No need to worry because RE450’s one-touch setup makes it easy to move around.

The TP-Link RE450 has three adjustable high-performance antennas that send Wi-Fi at speeds up to 1,750 megabytes. This range extender also has a Gigabit Etherport which allows you to connect any wired device to your network.

Get the TP-Link Wi-Fi Range Extender RE450 at only $64 from Amazon today. This $36 deal on a highly rated Wi-Fi range extender will attract other buyers, so hurry and order now.

