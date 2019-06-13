Share

The best discounts are stackable ones, and we’ve found a great deal on the latest-generation TP-Link Deco Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System on Amazon right now that lets you do just that. Everyone can save up to $20 thanks to a coupon, but Amazon Prime Card holders can save even more.

Mesh Wi-Fi routers are the way to go these days because of their ability to provide your whole home with stable and fast Wi-Fi connectivity. In fact, if you’re outfitting your home with smart home devices, we can’t recommend these enough. While the newest TP-Link Deco 3-Pack is currently full price on Amazon at $179, there’s also the 2-pack for $99 from Walmart.

First, an applicable coupon brings your price down to $159, and if you have Prime you’ll also get free one-day shipping. TP-Link and Amazon are also running an additional promotion (running through the end of the month) offering an additional 15% back as a statement credit if you pay with your Amazon Prime card.

With these savings combined, you’ll bring the price down a quarter to $135, which is by far the cheapest we’ve seen for the TP-Link Deco, much less than any other mesh Wi-Fi system. And this new version is much better than the first.

TP-Link makes some of the best wireless routers. The first-generation Deco just felt “half-baked” to us, and its performance far lagged that of its competitors. The newest model addresses that and has been getting far better reviews for its performance. this may be because its significantly larger size doesn’t smash its components into such a small space. While it still doesn’t have a dedicated backhaul (the channel where all the communication between nodes occurs), it seems to do better with balancing traffic to prevent bottlenecks.

And true to its name, it’s still a nice-looking piece of kit. The node design is actually based on the company logo, and the Deco looks pretty darn good on a desktop. Each of the nodes is capable 1200Mbps of bandwidth across its 2.4GHz and 5GHz channels, and the company claims you can connect up to 100 devices to the network without issue (although in the real world, that’s unlikely to be necessary). Watch all your favorite Netflix shows anywhere in your home with no buffering.

While the 15% cashback promotion for Prime Card members lasts through the end of the month, Amazon has not specified when the coupon expires. We’d recommend you pick up the Deco if you’re looking for a mesh Wi-Fi router as soon as possible so you’re sure to get the biggest savings.

