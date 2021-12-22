Smartwatches are pretty great all around, whether it’s using them as a fitness tracker, a supplementary device with your smartphone, or just as a watch with a changeable face. To that end, if you’re looking to upgrade your life with a smartwatch by checking out smartwatch deals, these two offered by Amazon, which slash over $100 off the price of two different Garmin smartwatches, are great. These aren’t the only Garmin Watch deals around, but they’re no doubt some of the best.

Garmin Instinct – $169, was $300

If you’re into physical fitness, then the Garmin Instinct is a great little smartwatch that provides all the essential tech you need to go out, adventure, and experience the world, and with a $130.77 discount lowering its price to just $169.22, it’s a pretty big steal. For example, not only does it have a 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter, but it also supports a variety of position systems, including GPS, Glonass, and Galileo. It’s also built to the 810G military standard to resist some shock, heat, and submersion (up to 100meters according to the specs). Finally, it has a heart rate monitor as well as training with preloaded activity profiles when you’re out so that you can focus on your workout.

Overall, it’s a pretty rugged smartwatch for those with an active lifestyle.

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro – $480, was $650

Pumping up from the Instinct, the Garmin Fenix Pro 6 comes ready for a fight, and with a $170 reduction in price down to $479 from $649, it’s probably one of the best smartwatch deals you’re going to find if you’re into fitness. For example, it has an improved estimated heart rate sensor as well as a pulse-ox sensor to help figure out how your high-altitude training is going and how your overall sleep quality is. It also has better training features, such as the Pace Pro, and boasts up to 10 days battery on GPS and music mode, with 14 days battery on smartwatch mode. It also has many of the same features as the Instinct, such as the three different positioning systems support (GPS, Glonass, and Galileo). Along with the above additions, it even has Garmin Pay for contactless payments.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations