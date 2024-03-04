 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy just knocked $120 off the Garmin Venu 2 Plus smartwatch

Aaron Mamiit
By
Garmin Venu 2 Plus smartwatch with new ECG App
Garmin

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading from a basic smartwatch, you’re going to want to take advantage of Best Buy’s offer for the Garmin Venu 2 Plus. This premium wearable device, which is originally priced at $450, is on sale with a $120 discount that knocks its price down to $330. There’s no telling when its price returns to normal though, so if you want to get this smartwatch for much cheaper than usual, you’ll have to complete your purchase of it as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Garmin Venu 2 Plus

Garmin watches are known for their fitness-focused features, and the Garmin Venu 2 Plus continues the trend. The wearable device’s Health Snapshot feature gives you an idea of your overall wellbeing, and the smartwatch can also provide Body Battery energy levels, sleep score and insights, stress tracking, ECG readings, and more. The Garmin Venu 2 Plus also offers 25 built-in indoor and GPS sports apps to record your workout data, as well as safety features such as Incident Detection and Assistance that will send your real-time location to your emergency contacts when necessary.

Like the best smartwatches, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus is easy on the eyes with its bright and crisp 1.3-inch AMOLED display, and it may be used to take phone calls and to call your preferred voice assistant. You can download hundreds of songs to the wearable device so you won’t need to use your smartphone when listening to your playlists, and it offers a battery life of up to nine days on a single charge in smartwatch mode so you won’t have to take it off your wrist often.

Related

For those who have been looking for smartwatch deals, you should definitely consider going for the Garmin Venu 2 Plus now that it’s available from Best Buy with a $120 discount. From its original price of $450, it’s currently down to $330, which further amplifies the value that you’ll be getting from this premium wearable device. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this offer expires though, so you’ll need to push through with your transaction as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out on the savings.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
I found 3 Apple Watch deals you really won’t want to miss
Someone wearing an Apple Watch Ultra 2, showing the Modular Ultra watch face.

iPhone owners who haven't purchased an Apple Watch yet, or those who are planning to upgrade from an older model, should take advantage of any of these three Apple Watch deals for the wearable device's current models while they're still online. We're not sure how much time is remaining before they get taken down, so it's important that you push through with any purchase as soon as possible if you want to pocket the savings.
Apple Watch SE 2 -- from $199, was from $249

The Apple Watch SE 2 is the cheapest of the current-generation models of Apple's wearable device, but it doesn't sacrifice a lot to keep its price low. It offers comprehensive yet simple-to-use fitness tracking features, though without blood oxygen monitoring and ECG, and it's powered by Apple's S8 processor. Its Retina display isn't an always-on screen, but it can get as bright as 1000 nits, with a battery life of up to 18 hours on a single charge.

Read more
Smartwatch sale: Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Fitbit and more
Apple Watch SE 2 with protective case and generic Alpine Loop-style strap.

If you don't own a smartwatch yet, or you've got your sights set on an upgrade, you should take advantage of Best Buy's ongoing smartwatch sale. Whether you're a fan of the Apple Watch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch, a Fitbit wearable device, or any of the other popular brands for the wearable devices, there's something for you in the dozens of smartwatch deals that are available. We've highlighted our top picks below, but feel free to take a look at what else is included in the sale -- you need to hurry though, as the discounts may disappear at any moment.

What to buy in Best Buy's smartwatch sale

Read more
Hurry! Apple Watch Series 9 is back down to its Black Friday price
Snoopy watch face on the Apple Watch Series 9.

Best Buy currently has one of the best Apple Watch deals that we’ve seen since Black Friday with the Apple Watch Series 9 dropping to the price we saw back in November -- $329. That means you’re saving $70 off the regular price of $399 making it a pretty great deal for yourself or as a gift to a loved one. If that sounds tempting to you but you need to know a little more first, read on while we take you through all we know about the Apple Watch Series 9. Don’t count on this deal sticking around for long.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 9
The Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the best smartwatches around and is a true must-have for iPhone users. The instant highlight of it is its OLED screen with a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits and the ability to drop to just one nit on its always-on display. The screen looks great and there’s no more need to tilt your wrist just to see what time it is or what notification has appeared.

Read more