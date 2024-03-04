If you’ve been thinking about upgrading from a basic smartwatch, you’re going to want to take advantage of Best Buy’s offer for the Garmin Venu 2 Plus. This premium wearable device, which is originally priced at $450, is on sale with a $120 discount that knocks its price down to $330. There’s no telling when its price returns to normal though, so if you want to get this smartwatch for much cheaper than usual, you’ll have to complete your purchase of it as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Garmin Venu 2 Plus

Garmin watches are known for their fitness-focused features, and the Garmin Venu 2 Plus continues the trend. The wearable device’s Health Snapshot feature gives you an idea of your overall wellbeing, and the smartwatch can also provide Body Battery energy levels, sleep score and insights, stress tracking, ECG readings, and more. The Garmin Venu 2 Plus also offers 25 built-in indoor and GPS sports apps to record your workout data, as well as safety features such as Incident Detection and Assistance that will send your real-time location to your emergency contacts when necessary.

Like the best smartwatches, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus is easy on the eyes with its bright and crisp 1.3-inch AMOLED display, and it may be used to take phone calls and to call your preferred voice assistant. You can download hundreds of songs to the wearable device so you won’t need to use your smartphone when listening to your playlists, and it offers a battery life of up to nine days on a single charge in smartwatch mode so you won’t have to take it off your wrist often.

For those who have been looking for smartwatch deals, you should definitely consider going for the Garmin Venu 2 Plus now that it’s available from Best Buy with a $120 discount. From its original price of $450, it’s currently down to $330, which further amplifies the value that you’ll be getting from this premium wearable device. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this offer expires though, so you’ll need to push through with your transaction as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out on the savings.

