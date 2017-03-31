CD Projekt Red isn’t ruling out a sequel to ‘The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’

Why it matters to you The Witcher 3 is generally considered to be one of the greatest RPGs ever made, and plenty of fans would love to see CD Projekt Red take on a sequel.

Yesterday, CD Projekt Red hosted a question and answer session as part of a live webcast focusing on financial results, and it didn’t take long before someone asked about a follow-up to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The company stopped short of confirming that The Witcher 4 was in the works, but the comments it made may be good news for fans of the series.

“The Witcher was designed as a trilogy, and a trilogy cannot have a fourth part, can it?” CD Projekt Red’s president and joint CEO, Adam Kicinski asked rhetorically. This might suggest that the studio is done with the property, and that it’s the end of the line for protagonist Geralt of Rivia. However, Kicinski said more.

“We like this world a lot,” he continued, according to a report from Gamespot. “We invested fifteen years of our lives in it, and a lot of money, so we’ll think about this.”

Kicinski went on to confirm that CD Projekt Red still owns the rights to games based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels, and stressed that the studio had spent lots of money promoting the brand. After laying out this information, he suggested that the person who asked the question should be able to answer it for themselves, suggesting that CD Projekt Red isn’t done with The Witcher just yet.

This year, the studio will release Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, which might suggest that more spin-offs could follow. It’s easy to imagine CD Projekt Red creating an RPG that features a protagonist other than Geralt, perhaps even a supporting character from a previous Witcher game.

The reality is that CD Projekt Red is in an enviable position, having just launched a game that sold millions of copies and was highly praised by critics. Both Gwent and the long-gestating Cyberpunk 2077 stand to benefit from the success of The Witcher 3 — but even if those projects underperform, the company can fall back on a traditional sequel, given the strength of the brand following Wild Hunt.