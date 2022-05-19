The Witcher 3’s long-delayed upgrade is finally coming

The current-gen edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which will upgrade the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, will now launch in the fourth quarter of 2022 according to a tweet from developer CD Projekt Red.

This comes on the seventh anniversary of the original game’s release in May 2015. It’s still unclear when the current-gen version will launch, but we can expect it by the end of the year — hopefully in time for the holidays.

Let's make this 7th anniversary even better, shall we? We're delighted to share that the Next Gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is planned to release in Q4 2022. See you on the Path, witchers! pic.twitter.com/2wQbxMP4zh — The Witcher (@witchergame) May 19, 2022

This isn’t the first time CD Projekt Red has announced a release window for the current-gen edition of the game. Initially, The Witcher 3 was supposed to come to PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2021 but was delayed to the second quarter of 2022. This was due to “recommendations supplied by teams supervising the development” of the project.

Then, earlier this year, the developer delayed the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version yet again, “until further notice,” bringing the project in-house from developer Saber Interactive. This is the team behind the Nintendo Switch version of the acclaimed RPG. Evidently, development wasn’t going as expected, but it seems CD Projekt feels confident enough to commit to a release window later this year.

The current-gen version of the game will support ray tracing and will feature faster load times, along with other visual improvements. Anyone who already owns the previous-gen edition will gain access to the new version at no additional cost.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the most acclaimed games of all time. It also performed well commercially, reaching over 30 million copies sold since its launch in 2015. The new version of the game will bolster its sales even further, whenever it does come to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Editors' Recommendations