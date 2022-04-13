The Witcher 3’s current-gen port has been delayed yet again

CD Projekt Red has announced that its current-gen port of The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt will not be releasing any time soon. In a post on the game’s Twitter account, the developer said that the game’s port, which was supposed to come out during the second fiscal quarter of this year, has been postponed “until further notice.” The game had earlier been delayed to this year.

We have decided to have our in-house development team conduct the remaining work on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. We are currently evaluating the scope of work to be done and thus have to postpone Q2 release until further notice. 1/2 — The Witcher (@witchergame) April 13, 2022

CD Projekt Red’s decision to delay the long-awaited Witcher 3 port comes after it also decided to move further development of the game in-house. Prior to this move, the game’s current-gen port was being developed by Saber Interactive, the same team that brought the game to the Nintendo Switch. The port was originally slated to release in 2021, along with the current-gen version of CD Projekt Red’s latest game, Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077‘s current-gen port launched this past February, adding a smattering of new features to the troubled title.

Whenever it arrives, The Witcher 3‘s current-gen port is aimed at revitalizing the game, which was originally launched in 2015. The game will be able to run on current-gen consoles at a 4K resolution and 60 frames per second (fps). It’s not clear if other features like ray tracing or DualSense compatibility, which would add haptic feedback, are also being added. Cyberpunk 2077‘s current-gen version added ray tracing to the game, though it was toned down.

Today’s news comes hot on the heels of CD Projekt Red’s announcement that it is currently working on another entry in the Witcher franchise. The tease, posted to Twitter on March 21, showed a Witcher talisman submerged in the snow. CD Projekt Red’s upcoming Witcher game does not have a release date.

