Cyberpunk 2077’s current gen update is out now

In a lengthy stream detailing a suite of improvements coming to Cyberpunk 2077, developer CD Projekt Red announced that the game’s current-gen update is available today.

With the arrival of the game’s 1.5 patch, players on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S can finally use all of their hardware’s power. On PS5 and Xbox Series X, Cyberpunk 2077 will get two fidelity options: Performance and ray tracing. Performance lets the game run at 60 frames per second (fps) “with small and rare frame drops.” while the ray tracing option enhances local shadows but limits the frame rate to 30 fps. Regardless of which option players choose, the game will be run at 4K, as long as it’s being displayed on a compatible TV.

Potentially bigger than an update for current-gen consoles is the bevy of new content and general improvements coming to Cyberpunk 2077 with the game’s 1.5 update. The game now boasts a number of quality-of-life features and tweaks that many expected would be present when it first launched. For instance, after downloading the patch, players will be able to change their character’s appearance at any time via the mirror in V’s apartment. nonplayable characters will also react appropriately to combat or being threatened, with some fighting back against players if a gun is aimed at them. Cyberpunk 2077‘s perk tree has also been completely revamped, with some perks being removed entirely while others have been improved.

That all pales in comparison to simply being able to reject calls in Cyberpunk 2077, which would previously flood players with a nonstop stream of requests from NPCs.

In terms of new content, players will be able to purchase new apartments and weapons after downloading the game’s 1.5 update. Four new apartments will be available, each of which is scattered across Night City and can be renovated. Interacting with certain things in V’s apartment, like the shower or bed, will now give them temporary buffs as well.

While the update, which comes in at a whopping 50GB, is available now, anyone who doesn’t have the game can also give it a try. Cyberpunk 2077 now has a five-hour-long free trial on current-gen consoles. After the trial runs out, players can purchase the game and continue playing from where they left off in the demo.

