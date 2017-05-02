‘Darksiders 3’ will unleash the Fury in 2018, according to Amazon listing

Why it matters to you After almost five years of waiting, we now know that Darksiders 3 is indeed on its way, and it looks stunning.

Original publisher THQ and developer Vigil Games are no more, but the Darksiders franchise — and the four horsemen of the apocalypse — will still ride on. Darksiders 3 is indeed in development, and protagonist Fury mixes up the series’ signature combat and traversal with a whip straight out of Castlevania.

Darksiders 3 has not yet been officially confirmed by publisher THQ Nordic, which purchased the rights to the THQ name following the publisher’s liquidation. An Amazon listing was spotted this morning, which not only detailed the game’s characters and new features, but also included several beautiful screenshots that appear to be a significant improvement from the last-generation games, as well as their current-generation remasters. Still using the signature comic book-inspired art style that made the original games instantly recognizable, everything is given an appropriate amount of contemporary sheen, and the game’s dilapidated environments look as good as anything we’ve seen from the series before.

The original Darksiders focused on War, while its sequel starred the very entertaining Death. In Darksiders 3, we’ll play as Fury, a more agile mage-like character who uses a glowing red whip. She’ll have access to several different forms that grant her special weapons and abilities as she works to defeat the Seven Deadly Sins, and the listing also emphasizes “Metroidvania” elements, saying that Fury “moves back and forth between environments to uncover secrets while advancing the story.”

Darksiders 3 is in development at Gunfire Games, the same studio that previous handled Darksiders 2: Deathinitive Edition and Darksiders: Warmastered Edition. The studio is made up of ex-Vigil Games employees, who came together shortly after Vigil was disbanded.

We’ve reached out for comment from THQ Nordic on Darksiders 3 and whether or not an official announcement is coming soon. The game currently has a December 31, 2018, placeholder date on Amazon, suggesting that it could arrive as early as next year. It will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.