'Destiny 2' is coming in 2017 — now if only we knew what to call it

Destiny has pretty remarkable legs for a two-year old game. Players continue coming back to Bungie’s online loot-and-shooter thanks to continued updates adding new features, and robust expansions like The Taken King and Rise of Iron. At this point, though, after the release of Rise of Iron, the game’s last major expansion, many fans are anxious for what comes next. Specifically, a full sequel to Destiny, which, until we hear otherwise, we assume will be called Destiny 2.

More: The 10 best guns in ‘Destiny’ and where to find them (including ‘Rise of Iron’)

While Bungie and Activision have kept fairly tight-lipped about the details — not surprising given the continued support and thriving player base for the original — tidbits of information have still found their way into the wild. They point to a sequel that sees Earth and the legendary Guardians who protect it in great peril. Thanks to Activision Blizzard’s 2016 fourth quarter earnings report, we know that a full, currently untitled, sequel will release sometime in 2017, and that there’s a post-launch content plan already in place. Here is everything we know so far about “Destiny 2.”

Better late than never

Though Bungie and Activision had originally intended to release a proper sequel to Destiny in 2016 — the two companies created a 10-year plan for the franchise, which came to light prior to the first game’s release — the franchise has officially gone off-script. During Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2017 earnings report, the publisher confirmed reports that Destiny 2 is on track to launch in 2017.

According to the original plan, Bungie would release new Destiny content annually, alternating between releasing new games and large expansions like The Taken King. In February, 2016, Activision confirmed a report from Kotaku that Destiny 2 would not launch in 2016, but fans could look forward to a second expansion, which which ended up being 2016’s Rise of Iron.

Life on Mars

According to that same Kotaku report, Destiny 2 may feature some missions on Mars. Bungie reportedly removed an entire section of The Taken King set on the red planet, which featured a new public area and raid. Though the Kotaku report did not assert that this will definitely make it into the new game, other reports on the game’s development have suggested that Bungie did something similar with The Taken King.

Meanwhile, industry insider “shinobi602,” who previously revealed the existence of games like Horizon: Zero Dawn and the upcoming God of War, claimed in a post on the forum NeoGAF that the game’s sequel will take players to Saturn — an area that will be larger than all previous play areas put together.

Kotaku also reported that a second developer, High Moon Studios, may be producing this whole section of the game. High Moon, known for its Transformers games as well as Deadpool, has been a part of the Destiny machine for more than a year now, but Activision has never clarified the exact extent of the studio’s contribution. A separate Kotaku report also claims that developer Vicarious Visions will also be involved with the project in some capacity.

Take on the Cabal in the Tower?

The sequel’s plot is a mystery at this point, but we may have found a clue from an unlikely source. Recently, three sets of unannounced Destiny Mega Bloks were allegedly listed on Amazon, according to a Mega Bloks forum user. One of the sets, the Cabal Goliath Tank Building Set, described events that haven’t occurred in the original game or any of its expansions.

“A legendary warrior faces his greatest contest yet in the Tower hangar,” the description read. Guardians have never seen combat in the series thus far, so this could mean that a portion of the story focuses on an attack on the Tower. The listing supposedly detailed a showdown between Crucible Handler Lord Shaxx and the Cabal Red Guard. The set also hinted at the ability to take control of the Goliath Tank for the first time. As of now, there’s no traces of that Mega Bloks set on Amazon or any other major online retailer.

In February 2017, Reddit user Inside_Leaks, a self-described administrator at developer Bungie, posted details about the Destiny 2 plot, which also focused on the Cabal.

“The sequel will heavily focus on chronological events set after the 2015 expansion The Taken King,” the post said. “The cabal forces attack the city leaving the civilians and mentors of the tower defenseless. It is the guardian’s job to fight back the cabal and reclaim the city.”

The post also suggested players will unearth stories about Mara Sov, queen of the reef, and reveal the Exo Stranger’s true intentions. The game’s final mission will supposedly pit your Guardian against the leader of the Cabal at the Tower.

However, before you take this information as gospel, it’s worth noting that part of Inside_Leaks‘ report have already been refuted by sources at Bungie— we’ll get to that momentarily — which raises questions about the legitimacy of the rest of the information from the report.