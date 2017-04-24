‘Fallout: Wasteland Warfare’ brings the apocalypse to the tabletop

Why it matters to you Fallout is coming to the tabletop with detailed miniatures. Figure painters and gamers alike should have something to celebrate.

The Fallout franchise is coming to a tabletop near you, with Fallout: Wasteland Warfare. It’s a miniatures game based in the Fallout universe, featuring highly detailed, 32mm plastic minis designed for head-to-head, player-versus-player combat, as well as single player and cooperative variants.

Over the past few years, many of the world’s most successful video game franchises have transitioned well to the tabletop, from Doom to The Witcher. Fallout is an interesting choice, and one with plenty of potential thanks to its range of unique characters and creatures. However, what final form it will take is anyone’s guess at this point.

Most of what we have to go on with Wasteland Warfare was teased in a Facebook post by Modiphius Entertainment (via Polygon), which publishes games as varied as Achtung Cthulhu and Kung Fu Panda.

The image tells us the name of the game and shows off some of the miniatures that will be used as part of it. Fans of the game will note one is wearing a set of T-60 power armor, and is set alongside some super mutants. There’s also a deathclaw in the background and a Nuka Cola machine, suggesting some measure of model-based terrain alongside the miniatures themselves.

Modiphius has confirmed several aspects of the game in the comment thread of the image, highlighting that this is very much a miniature-based game, not a pen and paper RPG. Games will range in size from just a few miniatures up to 30 or more; all figures will have the scenic bases seen in the header image, and several Fallout games will be covered by the game’s available factions.

The rules for the game haven’t been detailed just yet, but we do know it can be played alone, with friends or against them, and there will be tutorial missions for people learning the ropes, too.

There are currently no plans for a crowdfunding campaign — despite how successful that can be — though Modiphius has said that people who eventually pre-order the game when it becomes available, will net themselves some neat bonuses. It will be made available worldwide when it does launch and will go on sale sometime this summer, we’re told.