Geralt’s voice actor from ‘The Witcher’ is in ‘Horizon: Zero Dawn’

Why it matters to you This easily missed cameo is a neat detail for fans of CD Projekt Red's epic trilogy based on Andrzej Sapkowski's Witcher novels.

Last week, when Horizon: Zero Dawn launched to unanimous praise, The Witcher 3 developer CD Projekt Red posted a tweet celebrating the game’s success. Now, another link between these two critically lauded open-world adventures has been discovered.

As it turns out, The Witcher 3 protagonist Geralt of Rivia makes a small cameo in Horizon: Zero Dawn — or at least his voice does. Doug Cockle, the actor who portrays the character, apparently contributed his vocal talents to Guerrilla Games’ futuristic RPG, according to a report from Eurogamer.

Admittedly, Cockle’s part in Horizon isn’t quite as prominent as his leading role in the Witcher franchise. He takes on the mantle of ‘Oseram Male 1,’ providing lines of dialogue that can be spoken by various non-player characters throughout the game.

You might hear Cockle’s voice coming from a merchant, or from a warrior warming his hands by a roaring fire. Fans of the Witcher series have taken it upon themselves to scour the game’s sprawling map in search of characters who share a voice with their old pal Geralt.

Although Cockle is best known for his performance as Geralt, he’s amassed a number of credits that span video games, film, and television. He appeared in the apocalyptic dragon movie Reign of Fire alongside Christian Bale, took on a small role in Captain America: The First Avenger, and portrayed a clergyman in HBO’s epic Band of Brothers.

However, it remains to be seen whether or not we’ll see Cockle make another appearance as Geralt of Rivia. As far back as 2013, CD Projekt Red stated that The Witcher 3 would be its last game based on the franchise. While the studio is working on a spin-off based on in-universe card game Gwent, there’s no guarantee that The Witcher 4 is on the horizon, even given the massive success enjoyed by The Witcher 3.