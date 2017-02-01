‘LittleBigPlanet 3,’ other titles free for PlayStation Plus members in February

Why it matters to you LittleBigPlanet's community-driven gameplay will get a much-needed boost when it welcomes an influx of new players this month.

LittleBigPlanet 3 headlines the latest batch of PlayStation Plus freebies and service subscribers will soon be able to dive into its thousands of community-made levels free of charge.

Other highlights among this February’s PlayStation Plus lineup include the run-and-gun shooter Not a Hero, multiplayer arena combat game Starwhal, and the retro-styled side-scroller Ninja Senki DX.

Originally released in 2014, LittleBigPlanet 3 is a side-scrolling platformer with a lengthy quest that can be tackled solo or cooperatively with a group of up to four players. The game also features a comprehensive level-building toolkit, allowing players to construct custom worlds using platforms, backgrounds, and mechanical elements gathered from completed stages.

Custom levels can be saved and uploaded to Sony’s servers, where they can be played by fellow LittleBigPlanet 3 creators. Returning players from the original LittleBigPlanet or LittleBigPlanet 2 can join the fun with an expanded toolkit of level design elements from previous games in the series.

Not a Hero, from OlliOlli creator Roll7, promises players a broad variety of cover-based shooting challenges across dozens of 2D levels. Also up for grabs in February is Starwhal, a local multiplayer arena combat game in which players control neon-tinted space fish equipped with deadly horns.

Ninja Senki DX for the PlayStation Vita, meanwhile, is a low-resolution action game that cites inspiration from platformers for legacy handhelds like the Game Boy and Sega’s Game Gear. Featuring a simple control scheme, Ninja Senki DX challenges players to avoid increasingly complex traps while collecting coins scattered throughout each level.

February’s final PlayStation Plus offerings include the horror-themed puzzler Anna and TorqueL, a physics-driven 2D platformer. With the exception of Anna, which is a PlayStation 3 exclusive, every other PlayStation Plus game offered up in February is playable on the PlayStation 4 via Sony’s cross-buy service.

All of this month’s featured PlayStation Plus games will be free to download for service subscribers starting on February 7.