'Mass Effect: Andromeda': How to romance every available character in the game

One of the biggest changes in Mass Effect: Andromeda from its predecessors is the expanded romance system, which allows players to strike up sexual or romantic relationships with other characters. For the first time, you can have both casual hookups and deeper relationships, and you can even juggle multiple baes at the same time. With so many romance options, though, figuring out how to make relationships happen — and how to avoid screwing them up — can be tough. Here’s a complete rundown of whom you can get close with and what the requirements are to make them go steady with you.

More: Mass Effect: Andromeda guide to loadouts, weapons, skills, and profiles

How to trigger romances

In general, you can flirt with and drop hints to a ton of characters in Andromeda, and flirting with some doesn’t close off your ability to flirt with others. You can explore your options early on without committing, meaning you won’t jeopardize one relationship while approaching another.

Step 1: Flirt

Whenever you visit settlements and return to your ship, the Tempest, you’ll find your squad — and in some places, your other shipmates — milling around. Take these opportunities to speak with them and hear about their backstories, discuss what you’ve seen together, and most importantly, flirt. You’ll know the flirtatious dialogue options (if you can’t guess from the content) by the big “heart” icon next to them in the dialogue wheel.

As previously mentioned, you can flirt with a lot of people more or less harmlessly, so feel free to mess with it and see who strikes your fancy. In order to kick off romantic relationships of any sort, however, you’ll need to do a lot of flirting. Check in with your squad whenever you land at settlements, and make the rounds on your ship every time you complete a major story mission or a mission specific for one of your characters. You should do this even if you’re not engaging in relationships, though, because what your characters have to say about what you’ve experienced is truly the best part of Andromeda‘s narrative.

Step 2: Complete missions

In your “Journal” menu — the one that tracks all your active missions in Andromeda — there’s a tab marked “Allies and Relationships.” This is full of character-specific missions, often for people on your squad or those close to you. Regardless of your relationship goals, these are often the most interesting missions in the game because they’re the ones most closely tied to characters. This is opposed to, say, driving around collecting rock samples on various planets.

Missions specific to your squadmates are necessary for kicking off romances, as they allow Ryder to get closer to her teammates and create friendships. Basically, your people trust you more if you spend time with them. These series culminate in “Loyalty Missions,” which are bigger levels about those characters and Ryder. They unlock your characters’ best level upgrades, as well as the ability to get close to them. So if you want romance, you need to make sure you’re knocking out the missions under the “Relationships” tab.

Step 3: Keep an eye on burgeoning romances

It takes a lot of flirting over time with whom ever you’re interested in to kick off a relationship, but they have various degrees as well. For instance, you can have casual relationships with several characters without actually committing to being a boyfriend or girlfriend. You can even have those casual relationships at the same time. But if you go for something deeper, it’s monogamy time.

This means you’ll want to keep tabs on just how far along things are getting with any given character. Once you cross a certain line, you’ll be set for a playthrough with that relationship. And some characters won’t go all-in once you’ve gone casual. So be sure you’re getting what you want out of your relationships before you commit.