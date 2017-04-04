Nintendo Switch, Wii U, and 3DS systems undergo server maintenance this week

Why it matters to you Nintendo's server maintenance should hopefully eliminate any connectivity issues prior to the launch of anticipated online multiplayer games like Splatoon 2 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Are you having trouble logging into Nintendo’s online services this week? You’re not alone. Nintendo announced that Switch, Wii U, and 3DS online services will see a series of planned outages this week as the company prepares for an extended server maintenance session.

Nintendo warns that “certain network services” for its consoles and portable platforms will be unavailable as server maintenance begins Tuesday evening and additional outages are expected throughout the coming week.

Nintendo is working to improve its online services following the recent launch of its Switch console, which will host several online multiplayer games in the coming year. This week’s server maintenance period arrives in the wake of a recent server stress test for Splatoon 2, a territory-capturing multiplayer game with a significant online component.

Other online-capable games heading to the Switch in the months ahead include Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, a kart racing game that features a variety of multiplayer modes, and Ultra Street Fighter II, a head-to-head fighting game that requires consistent online performance for lag-free matches.

Nintendo notes that online play and rankings for specific Switch games will be unavailable starting tonight at 9 p.m. (PT) and services will be restored at 10:30 p.m. Nintendo Wii U owners will also see an online services blackout this evening between 5:50 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Online play across all Nintendo platforms, including the Switch, will also be unavailable on Wednesday between 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. This week’s final cross-platform server maintenance period for Nintendo platforms will begin on Thursday at 9 p.m. and will conclude on Friday at 2 a.m.

Nintendo has not issued any word regarding any planned server improvements or upgrades, but players can expect to resume regular online gameplay this weekend.