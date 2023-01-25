Rare, Nintendo, and Xbox Game Studios confirmed that their remaster of classic Nintendo 64 FPS Goldeneye 007 will launch on January 27 across Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

For most, this long-awaited enhanced re-release will be locked behind a subscription service. On Nintendo Switch, the only way to play Goldeneye 007 is with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass subscription, which grants players access to a variety of Nintendo 64, Sega Genesis, NES, and SNES games alongside the DLC to some first-party Nintendo titles. That said, Microsoft has confirmed that the Nintendo Switch version of Goldeneye 007 will be the only one to feature online multiplayer, although it’ll still be displayed in split-screen.

Meanwhile, the Xbox versions of Goldeneye 007 don’t have online multiplayer but benefit from the addition of achievements and an upgraded 16:9 4K resolution. To play the game on Xbox, you’ll need to either have an Xbox Game Pass subscription or own the gaming compilation Rare Replay that was released in 2015. Still, fans are probably happy that they’ll just be able to experience this classic on a modern controller.

While it has aged quite a bit, Goldeneye 007 is a highly influential FPS game that also became an iconic Nintendo 64 release thanks to its fun multiplayer. Unfortunately, the license it’s attached to likely prevented the game from getting a proper re-release until now. It was one of the best announcements in September’s Nintendo Direct, and its launch will also technically mark the first Xbox first-party game released in 2022.

Goldeneye 007 releases for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on January 27.

