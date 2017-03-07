‘No Man’s Sky’ Path Finder update will add a vehicle for planetary exploration

Why it matters to you The addition of a planetary vehicle may sound small, but it solves one of the biggest problems of No Man's Sky.

Hello Games has announced that the next No Man’s Sky update will arrive later this week. It’s called “Path Finder,” and will bring a new vehicle to the space exploration simulator. The vehicle is intended for home planet exploration, perhaps a dune buggy of some kind. Rumors about planetary vehicles in No Man’s Sky have circulated since the first major post-launch update, “Foundation,” arrived in late November.

The Foundation update added base building and two new game modes: Creative and Survival. Creative mode removed the threats from the game to give players the freedom to build and explore at their leisure. Survival mode did the reverse, upping the difficulty and creating more threats for those who thought the game was too tame. The update received its name because it laid the groundwork for future updates like Path Finder.

After the well-documented backlash against Hello Games — in which some users believed they were duped by false advertising — Hello Games appears to be ensuring that all of No Man’s Sky‘s current features are working as intended before trying to win back the goodwill of its initial user base.

“Shortly after we launched the Foundation Update, we released a number of patches to address issues reported by players before beginning work on the Path Finder update. We were surprised and excited by the response to Foundation, and we have been listening carefully to community feedback since then,” the statement read.

Adding a planetary vehicle to hasten and enhance exploration won’t be enough to bring all of the game’s disgruntled players back to the procedurally generated universe, but it proves that Hello Games is in it for the long haul. Upon the release of Foundation, Hello Games claimed it was “the first of many free updates.”

“This is the next step in our journey. It shows the path forward. We hope you’ll join us,” the company said.