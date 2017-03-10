Put on your sharpest suit and shades: A new ‘Reservoir Dogs’ game is coming

Why it matters to you We're hoping the second attempt at a Reservoir Dogs game will be a lot more succesful than the first.

Tune the radio to Stephen Wright, get out your straight razor, and pretend you’re not a cop, because there’s a new Reservoir Dogs game on the way. It stars the same characters from Quentin Tarantino’s 1992 masterpiece, but Reservoir Dogs: Bloody Days, with its cartoony visuals and over-the-top action, isn’t what you’d expect from a video game adaptation of a classic film.

Reservoir Dogs: Bloody Days is a top-down, lightning-fast shooter released to celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary. Though the film famously omitted its bloody heist sequence — initially to lower the budget, before it was found to actually improve the film — you’ll play out several of them in the game while utilizing a time-rewind mechanic. This will allow you to “control each and every tactical move” of the team as you blast your way through hallways, but if it stays true to the film’s narrative, at least a few of the colorful crew won’t make it out unscathed.

“By taking control of different characters for overlapping bursts of time, players must utilize the strengths of each squad member to carry out the game’s missions, with every move and shot creating a butterfly effect on the overall outcome,” said Big Star Games CEO Liam Patton.

The character designs, which you can see on the game’s official website, don’t bear too much of a resemblance to the actors in the film. Mr. Blonde does look a little bit like Michael Madsen, but Mr. Pink looks more like a Dragon Ball Z character than Steve Buscemi.

Bloody Days will launch later this year on Steam before coming to Xbox One, but it isn’t the first time we’ve seen a Reservoir Dogs game. A game adaptation released in 2006 to mediocre reviews, with criticism directed at the way it retells the film’s story and its “cartoony” character designs.