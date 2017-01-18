Phil Spencer: ‘Resident Evil 7’ will be an Xbox Play Anywhere title

Why it matters to you Xbox Play Anywhere previously only included Microsoft-published titles, but with 'Resident Evil 7' on board, the sky's the limit.

The long-awaited Resident Evil 7 is almost here. Even though Xbox One and PC players won’t have the opportunity to experience the jump scares in PlayStation VR, there is something that will help sweeten the deal for Microsoft users. Earlier today, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, announced that Resident Evil 7 will be part of the Xbox Play Anywhere program.

The Xbox Play Anywhere program allows Microsoft users to buy the game once, and play it on both Xbox One and PC. The Play Anywhere project lets users sync game saves, achievements, and in-game unlockables to the cloud. You can start the game on PC, and pick up where you left off on Xbox One, and vice versa. All downloadable content, both free and purchased, will also be available for both the Xbox One and PC versions of Resident Evil 7. It is important to note, however, that the Play Anywhere program only works for digital versions of eligible games. To take advantage of the program, purchase the game directly through the Xbox or Windows Stores, or as a digital code from a retailer.

More: Ubisoft offers free trial of ‘Watch Dogs 2’ for PlayStation 4, Xbox One owners

The Capcom developed Resident Evil 7 is the first game included in the program not published by Microsoft. Previously, all of the games were exclusive to Xbox One and PC. Microsoft started the program in September alongside the release of ReCore, and continued it with blockbusters such as Forza Horizon 3 and Gears of War 4. The current list of Play Anywhere titles can be found here, which includes upcoming games like Halo Wars 2, State of Decay 2, and Cuphead. You can read more on the Xbox Play Anywhere program here.

Resident Evil 7 is set to bring the survival horror franchise back to its root. With action being replaced by the more ominous terrors of the franchise pre-Resident Evil 4, the latest entry will ask players to tiptoe back into the darkness.

Resident Evil 7 releases on January 24 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (VR support included), and PC. You can still play the teaser demo, Beginning Hour, on all three platforms today.