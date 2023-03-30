Crafting has been a part of the Resident Evil series since the beginning, when you would mix your herbs together to create different and more powerful healing items. The original Resident Evil 4 didn’t add much to that formula, but the Resident Evil 4 remake adds a host of new resources you can combine your items into beyond just your healing items. You will simply just need to figure out some of these recipes in the game, while a few can only be unlocked if you purchase the recipes from the Merchant. Being a survival horror game that leans more toward the action side of things, resources will never be plentiful. Leon will need to use every tool at his disposal, so come prepared with the knowledge of all the crafting recipes and what effects they have when diving into Resident Evil 4.

Where to buy crafting recipes

It should come as no surprise that the only place you can purchase new crafting recipes is from your old friend, the Merchant. There are only five recipes he will sell you, but not all at once. The first time you meet him, he will only sell the Bolts ammo recipe, but subsequent recipes will unlock as you encounter him in later chapters. Here are all five of the recipes he sells and how much they cost:

Bolts: 6,000

Flash Grenade:6,000

Magnum Ammo: 7,000

Attachable Mines: 8,000

Heavy Grenade: 12,000

All crafting recipes and effects

There are far more recipes for crafting than just the ones you can purchase. To make sure you don’t waste your resources combining things in the wrong way, here are all the possible combinations you can make in Resident Evil 4 and what the outcome will be.

All craftable healing recipes:

Mixed Herb (G+G) 2x Green Herb Restores twice as much health as a single green herb Mixed Herb (G+R) 1x Green Herb and 1x Red Herb Restores almost three times as much health as a single green herb Mixed Herb (G+Y) 1x Green Herb and 1x Yellow Herb Restores as much health as a single green herb and increases your maximum health Mixed Herb (R+Y) 1x Red Herb and 1x Yellow Herb Increases your maximum health Mixed Herb (G+G+G) 3x Green Herb Restores three times as much health as a single green herb Mixed Herb (G+G+Y) 2x Green Herb and 1x Yellow Herb Restores twice as much health as a single green herb and increase your maximum health Mixed Herb (G+R+Y) 1x Green Herb, 1x Red Herb, and 1x Yellow Herb Restores almost three times as much health as a single green herb and increases your maximum health

All craftable ammo recipes:

Handgun Ammo (x10) 5x Gunpowder and 1x Resources (S) Shotgun Shells (x6) 12x Gunpowder and 1x Resources (S) Submachine Gun Ammo (x30) 6x Gunpowder and 1x Resources (L) Rifle Ammo (x7) 10x Gunpowder and 1x Resources (L) Magnum Ammo (x3) 17x Gunpowder and 1x Resources (S)

All craftable item recipes:

Bolts (x4) 1x Kitchen Knife and 1x Resources (L) Bolts (x6) 1x Boot Knife and 1x Resources (L) Attachable Mines (x4) 8x Gunpowder and 1x Resources (S) Flash Grenade 5x Gunpowder and 1x Resources (L) Heavy Grenade 12x Gunpowder and 1x Resources (L)

