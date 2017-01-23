The wait makes us ‘rage’: ‘Tekken 7’ finally arrives this June

Why it matters to you Tekken 7 looks to be your next fighting game obsession when it arrives this summer.

Tekken 7, the much-anticipated next entry in Bandai Namco’s fighting franchise, will arrive a little later than its previously announced “early 2017” release window. The game is arriving this June across both consoles and PC.

“Tekken 7 for home consoles and PCs represents the culmination of the highest levels of fighting game development, even surpassing its arcade counterpart by offering additional balance and fine-tuning, the inclusion of a dramatic story mode, more characters, the the implementation of online tournament modes that are sure to ignite the fighting spirit among gamers around the world,” Bandai Namco said in the announcement.

A new trailer was released to coincide with the release date announcement, showcasing the long-running battle between Kazuya Mishima and his father Heihachi. Bandai Namco promises that the conflict will “reach its climax” in Tekken 7, and asks players if “rage” or “sorrow” fuel their ambitions.

“Rage” plays a crucial role in Tekken 7 with the introduction of the “Rage system,” which gives characters an opportunity to temporarily deal immense damage and utilize special attacks.

The game also introduces Akuma from the Street Fighter series, who can also utilize that series’ “EX” meter to pull off his classic moves.

The arcade version of Tekken 7 originally launched exclusively to Japan in 2015. An updated version called Fated Retribution arrived the following year.

Tekken 7 arrives for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on June 2, and anyone who pre-orders the game will get access to Tekken Revolution‘s Eliza.

A collector’s edition is also available, featuring an enormous figure of Kazuya and Heihachi as well as soundtrack, and a season pass will be sold separately. It includes new playable characters, stages, game modes, and a “Metallic Costume Pack” containing 35 additional outfits. The extras will be released in three separate content packs, though no release date has been announced yet.