Does the latest ‘Watch Dogs 2’ update give hints about ‘Watch Dogs 3’

Why it matters to you A European setting, with its older architecture, could offer a unique experience in Watch Dogs 3.

Nearly three months after the game’s launch last year, Watch Dogs 2 has received a major content update that tweaks everything from multiplayer settings to the game’s combat, and another narrative-based addition has our minds racing about a potential Watch Dogs 3.

Spoilers for Watch Dogs 2 below!

“Without spoiling all of the fun in the patch notes, we’ll just say that if you’ve finished the story, you should replay the last mission to watch a little extra something at the end,” Ubisoft said in the announcement.

Upon completing the Watch Dogs 2 campaign and taking down the manipulative Blume CTO Dušan Nemec, players are greeted with a cut scene starring the familiar distorted-vocals of the DedSec member who appears throughout the rest of the game.

“We have demonstrated [Blume’s] weaknesses, both human and technological,” the spokesperson says in the video. “With great power comes great vulnerability.”

Following the end of the speech, we hear a conversation that wasn’t included in the game before. Two people discuss if DedSec’s mission has really “gone global,” and it’s mentioned that cells have been spotted in the Middle East, South America, and Europe. That last one is the most important, as it seems to relate directly to the conversation’s WAV file name — eagle-eyed fans have discovered that “51.462014, -0.112504” is actually a set of coordinates for Brixton in London.

Given that both Watch Dogs and Watch Dogs 2 have taken place in the United States thus far, it seems like the logical next step is for the series to go international. London is, of course, no stranger to crime stories, with director Guy Ritchie making it a staple of his films and Sony using it for the game The Getaway and its sequel.

In addition to the story hints, the content update also adds more locations to the world map, new emotes, and several balance changes for competitive multiplayer. If your friends own future downloadable content but you do not, you’ll still be able to play by having them invite you to their play session.