  1. Gaming

Uplay login error plagues Ubisoft Forward in attempts to get free Watch Dogs 2

By

Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft’s digital showcase for its upcoming games, was plagued by Uplay log-in issues, as viewers attempted to claim the promised free copy of Watch Dogs 2 for the PC.

Ubisoft said that it would be giving away free downloads of Watch Dogs 2 to people who would watch Ubisoft Forward live. All they had to do was to log in with their Uplay account during the broadcast. However, that turned out to be a problem, with #CANTLOGIN flooding the Twitch and YouTube streams of the virtual event.

Ubisoft, in a statement to Eurogamer, said that it was aware of the issue and that it was working to resolve the problem during the live stream.

Uplay account holders, however, apparently should not be worried that they missed the chance at a free copy of Watch Dogs 2. Ubisoft directed Digital Trends to tweets by the official Ubisoft Support account, which claims that Ubisoft Forward’s rewards will be given out even to viewers who were unable to log in during the event.

Shortly after Ubisoft Forward ended, Ubisoft launched a page where Uplay account holders can log in to claim the promised rewards.

Ubisoft Forward: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, and more

Ubisoft Forward contained announcements for various Ubisoft games in development, including Watch Dogs: Legion, which will launch on October 29; Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which will roll out on November 17; and Far Cry 6, which will release on February 18.

Ubisoft also expressed gratitude for Rainbow Six Siege players, which now has 60 million players worldwide, and shared a teaser video for battle royale game Hyper Scape, which has already launched an early test. The company also shared updates for Brawlhalla and Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad.

