To help build hype for its recent Ubisoft Forward event, Ubisoft allowed viewers to claim Watch Dogs 2 for free. The catch? You had to log in to Uplay during the live broadcast. Unfortunately, the service was plagued with issues during that time, likely caused by an overload of users trying to access it. Ubisoft Forward passed with few users having redeemed the game.

Not wishing to add more bad press to the company’s recent collection of terrible news, Ubisoft quickly announced it would allow Watch Dogs 2 to be redeemable by anyone that logged into Uplay after the event. To claim the game, you simply need to head to Ubisoft’s portal and log into your Uplay, or create one if you’re new to the service. And that’s it! The game should appear in your Uplay games library. The operative word being should, as after claiming the game for ourselves, it is still yet to appear in our list of games 10 minutes later. However, when we reload the portal link, it simply states that we’ve already claimed our copy, so hopefully soon my Uplay account will update. We will make sure to update this article the moment that change happens.

No word on how long this promotion is lasting, or if it’s indefinite, but if you wish to claim your copy we suggest doing so sooner rather than later. Ubisoft is also having a large site-wide sale on many of its games, including Watch Dogs 2‘s DLC if you wish to play past the base game. It might be a good idea to play Watch Dogs 2 if you plan on jumping into Watch Dogs: Legion this fall.

While Watch Dogs 2 has a single playable character versus Legion‘s ability to take control of any NPC in the game world, from what Ubisoft showed off at its Ubisoft Forward event, the gameplay is seemingly incredibly similar and will feature many of the same hacking abilities, while continuing the story and lore around DeadSec. Time will tell if Marcus and the crew from Watch Dogs 2 will make an appearance in Watch Dogs: Legion.

