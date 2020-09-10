  1. News

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 health features arrive for Watch Active 2 owners

By

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 just got a slew of new updates with some of the same features as the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. 

Samsung announced it’s bringing popular features in its latest smartwatch to the previous-generation Galaxy Watch Active 2 like Running Analysis, Fall Detection, Smart Reply, a scroll capture feature, and more. The company said the new features would be available soon. 

These popular features came out with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, which is bigger and more expensive than the prior model, but now you don’t need to upgrade to get them.

Samsung

The Running Analysis feature provides detailed metrics on stiffness, vertical oscillation, and ground contact time to improve runners’ performance and reduce injury. Another injury-prevention feature is the Fall Detection feature, which sends an SOS notification to designated contacts if the watch detects the wearer has fallen. 

The new Smart Reply feature provides suggested responses for messages to send a quick reply, and you can even access AR Emoji Stickers and Bitmoji Stickers from the watch now. 

Other newly available features allow users to take a screenshot image of your smartwatch, sending it directly to your phone, and a seamless music experience to access your playlist across your devices. 

Digital Trends reached out to Samsung to find out when, if ever, these features would be available in other members of its smartwatch lineup. We will update this story when we hear back.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is perhaps the Galaxy Watch 3’s biggest rival since it has effectively the same software now. However, it is much more budget-friendly than the newly released Galaxy Watch 3. It’s simply missing the higher-end hardware and physical rotating bezel of the Watch 3.

Editors' Recommendations

The best folding phones of 2020: What’s available now and what’s coming up

Best smartwatch deals for September 2020: Samsung, Fitbit, and Apple Watch sales

The best accessories for your Samsung Galaxy S20

front view of Samsung Galaxy S20 line

Best Labor Day Smartwatch Deals 2020: Apple and Samsung

apple watch buying guide series 5 ambient wrist 1200x9999

TikTok is working to stop the spread of a suicide video

tiktok logo

Check out the stunning design of Apple’s newest retail store

check out the stunning design of apples newest retail store apple singapore 1

Xbox Series X and Series S could launch on November 10 for $299 and $499

China’s new data security initiative urges tech firms to not install backdoors

GoPro’s Hero 9 Black to include big changes, report suggests

Microsoft reveals the $299 Xbox Series S next-gen gaming console

Loupedeck Live is a game-like console for mixing streams on Twitch, Streamlabs

loupedeck live control console mixer creator 3 4 final cam 01

Vimeo just overhauled profile pages to double as pro portfolios

vimeo live launches livestream acquisition 59579131 ml

Apple event set for Sept. 15, but iPhone 12 isn’t guaranteed

Tim Cook WWDC 2019

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity coming to Switch November 20

Microsoft to launch a 12.5-inch Surface Laptop for under $600?