The NES Classic is on sale at Nintendo’s NYC store on Thursday

Nintendo’s new NES Classic Edition has been selling like hotcakes — if hotcakes were far more popular and expensive, and if you could buy hotcakes online. OK, maybe that’s not the best analogy, but the NES Classic is the hottest thing under the sun this holiday season. The all-in-one, HDMI-compatible console, which comes preloaded with 30 classic games, has been flying off shelves and out of warehouses at a staggering rate, leaving many fans frustrated and empty-handed.

Although the NES Classic Edition is still available via gray-market resellers for an exorbitant price — you can currently snag one on eBay for a cool $200, for instance — it’s unreasonable to expect anyone to drop hundreds of dollars on a system that is, admittedly, quite limited in scope. Despite the Classic’s healthy collection of included content, it’s not exactly a competitor for contemporary gaming powerhouses such as the Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The NES Classic doesn’t connect to the internet, and there’s no way to purchase new games or otherwise modify the system. Aside from a few third-party controllers and extension cords, what you see is what you get.

You can still net the console through various retailers, both online and off, but stock is selling out almost instantaneously. Urban Outfitters offered the console via a hidden Twitter link on December 6, and Toys R Us stores have received several small shipments, with December 4 being the most recent. It’s certainly a good idea to keep an eye out, but the speed with which the systems are selling leaves little hope for consumers who can’t spend every waking moment at a computer or in-store.

Still, we know that the console sits atop many a Christmas list, whether you’re an adult or someone who’s still young enough to sit on Santa’s lap without the cops being called. That’s why we’ve put together this handy guide to help you get your hands on the elusive console as soon as possible. We’ll be updating this article as new info becomes available, so you too can rage-quit after losing in Punch Out!!

New Yorkers can grab the system at Nintendo NYC

If you live in the New York City area, your best option for grabbing an NES Classic is directly from Nintendo. The Nintendo NYC Store, previously known as “Nintendo World,” is selling the console on Thursday, December 22, at 2 p.m. ET. Only one console will be sold to each person, and wristbands that guarantee your purchase will be distributed an hour beforehand, at 1 p.m. ET. A similar program was used on December 21, but the console still managed to sell out in less than two hours.