Race to the finish line with ‘Project Cars’ in February’s Xbox Games With Gold

Why it matters to you Xbox is giving 'Monkey Island' fans a chance to play the sequel just a month later.

The Xbox Live Games With Gold program delivered several great games in January and Microsoft looks to be one-upping itself with February’s offerings, which include a classic adventure game as well as a Triple-A racer.

From February 1 until February 28, Xbox One owners will be able to download Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime. Originally released in 2015, the cooperative platformer uses bright, cartoony visuals and fast-paced combat to deliver a unique take on science fiction. Then, from February 16 through March 15, Xbox One players will also receive Project Cars. The crowdfunded racer also released in 2015 and a sequel is expected later this year.

More: Buy one copy of Resident Evil 7, play it on both Xbox One and PC

Have an Xbox 360 and already finish last month’s Monkey Island: Special Edition? We hope you’re ready for more because the game’s sequel, Monkey Island 2: Special Edition will be free from February 1 through February 15. From February 16 until the end of the month, Xbox 360 users can download Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. As with all Xbox 360 games released through the Games With Gold program, both Monkey Island 2 and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed will also be playable on Xbox One.

We’re curious if Microsoft will begin offering earlier Games With Gold freebies’ sequels in succeeding months. With classic games like Monkey Island, it’s a great way for new players to enjoy the series, but Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II is already more than six years old and is selling for $20 on the Xbox 360 marketplace. We wouldn’t be surprised to see it offered for free later this year.

What are your thoughts on February’s Games With Gold games? Do you like the mix of the old and the new, or would you prefer for Microsoft to stick to recent Triple-A releases? Be sure to let us know in the comments!