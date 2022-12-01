Xbox Game Pass is getting 11 new games in December, with some out on the platform starting today. The list includes The Game Awards nominated Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Eastward, which was previously a console exclusive on Nintendo Switch.

Microsoft’s gaming service tends to add two batches of games every month, so this new batch makes up the first half of its December releases. Starting today, players can already download Eastward, The Walking Dead: The Final Season, and Totally Reliable Delivery Service.

Next week brings more releases, including Lego Star Wars, Hello Neighbor 2, and Chained Echoes. Metal: Hellsinger will also become available for Xbox One users. Beyond that, highlights include the upcoming High on Life and Hot Wheels Unleashed — Game of the Year Edition. Here’s the full list.

Eastward (Cloud, console, PC) — Available now

The Walking Dead: The Final Season (Cloud, console, PC) — Available now

Totally Reliable Delivery Service (PC) — Available now

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Cloud, console, PC) — December 6

Hello Neighbor 2 (Cloud, console, PC) — December 6

Chained Echoes (Cloud, console, PC) — December 6

Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox One) — December 8

High on Life (Cloud, console, PC) — December 13

Potion Craft (Console, PC) — December 13

Hot Wheels Unleashed — Game of the Year Edition (Cloud, console, PC) — December 15

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (Cloud, console, PC) — December 15

It’s worth noting that this year’s Game Awards take place on December 8. Microsoft has historically unveiled new Game pass releases at the show, so it’s possible that more is coming. A recent rumor indicates that Monster Hunter Rise may be bound for the service soon.

The list of games leaving Xbox Game Pass this month is especially long and includes some major games like Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age. Make sure to play any of these that you’ve had your eye on before they leave the service on December 15.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Breathedge (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Firewatch (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lake (Cloud, Console, and PC)

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Neoverse (Cloud and Console)

Race with Ryan (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Rory McIlroy PGA Tour (Console) EA Play

Transformers: Battlegrounds (Cloud, Console, and PC)

