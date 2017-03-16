Work out in style with Rhone’s new line of GoldFusion technology activewear

Why it matters to you
Working out generally involves working up a stinky sweat -- Rhone's new line of GoldFusion clothing hopes to change that
Who says doing good for your body has to make you smell bad? Certainly not Rhone, the premium performance brand for men that is planning to launch a new line of clothing that will treat your body like the temple it is. This spring, Rhone will introduce GoldFusion, described as “a revolutionary new technology that infuses gold particles into Rhone’s highest-performance fabrics.” And while you won’t look as though you’re being cloaked in a precious metal, you are promised a softer, faster-drying, and odor-neutralizing piece of activewear.
“It sounds like magic, like it’s too good to be true,” said Nate Checketts, Rhone co-founder and CEO. “We were in a state of disbelief until seeing the results of this technology firsthand. But this is exactly what we strive for at Rhone: creating best-in-class products.”
Developed in conjunction with biochemists, GoldFusion promises to wick moisture faster, keeping clothes fresher for longer. Rhone claims that a shirt made of this material will dry up to three times faster than similar products, which means that you can keep moving and feel as light and cool at the end of your workout as you do in the beginning.
And even if you’re working out multiple times a day, Rhone promises that its GoldFusion line will keep up. After 100 washes, a piece made with this new technology will still maintain 99 percent of its odor-blocking abilities. Moreover, GoldFusion is said to provide UV protection and color fastness, which means the color of your shirt or pants won’t fade over time. And perhaps most importantly, Rhone GoldFusion is not only good for you, but for the planet as well. GoldFusion “has virtually zero emissions, is inert, non-toxic, and so clean that it is safe to drink,” the Rhone team says.
