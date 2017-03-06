Put your home theater to the test with these spectacular Blu-ray releases

We all know you didn’t just build an incredible home theater so you could have it all to yourself all the time. You’re itching to show it off any chance you get, and that’s perfectly natural. After all, if your subwoofer(s) shakes the art right off the walls during the black hole scene in Interstellar, but nobody but you was there to see, hear, and feel it, did it actually happen?
Nah, you’ve got enough big fish stories; best to show off your awesome creation with your friends and family. But what do you show it off with? What movies will best display your TV’s incredible contrast, color, and resolution? What flick will kick your subs into overdrive and light up every single channel of surround, immersing you in a dizzying swirl of hard-core digital cinema soundscape?
That’s what this list is all about. There’s no way we could put all the greats in here – that would just take too long. But we do have our favorites, and we’re eager to share them with you and explain why they make such great demonstrations. Trust us when we tell you, these Blu-ray picks have got what it takes to make your system shine and turn your guests green with envy.
More: These are the best 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays to show off your home theater
Movies
The Revenant
Not only is The Revenant the film that finally put an Oscar for Best Actor in Leonardo DiCaprio’s hands, it’s a visually stunning and emotionally powerful film that also earned awards for Best Director and Best Cinematography. Cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki’s iconic natural lighting and uninterrupted single-take shots meld with Alejandro Iñárritu’s brilliant vision for an engrossing atmosphere that takes you back to the harsh life of the American frontier in 1823. The film sees frontiersman Hugh Glass (DiCaprio) embark on a journey of vengeance and survival through breathtaking vistas that show off the raw beauty of the American wilderness like few films before it.
|Codec
|Resolution
|Aspect Ratio
|Original Aspect Ratio
|English
|MPEG-4 AVC (26.00 Mbps)
|1080p
|2.39:1
|2.39:1
|DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)
Available from:
Mad Max: Fury Road
Director George Miller returns to the Mad Max franchise in a glorious way with 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road. Starring Tom Hardy as the iconic Max Rockatansky and Charlize Theron as the mutiny-happy Imperator Furiosa, the film follows up on the deserted world reeling from the effects of a nuclear holocaust from the original franchise (miraculously) without skipping a beat. When the film released worldwide during the spring of 2015, theater-goers gushed at its over-the-top action sequences, captivating cinematography, and unique art direction. It’s no wonder a sizable amount of Oscar buzz started flowing immediately following its release; Mad Max: Fury Road is a must-own for anyone with even a decent home theater setup.
|Codec
|Resolution
|Aspect Ratio
|Original Aspect Ratio
|English
|MPEG-4 AVC (24.88 Mbps)
|1080p
|2.40:1
|2.39:1
|Dolby TrueHD 7.1, Dolby Atmos
Available from:
Guardians of the Galaxy
One of the pleasant surprises coming out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe of late, Guardians of the Galaxy has everything fans of adventure movies crave. Exciting action, big, powerful audio, and thrilling CGI sequences keep this Chris Pratt-vehicle churning from beginning to end. The attack scene in the final act of Guardians of the Galaxy remains one of the most magnificent set pieces relative to any MCU film, and one which makes this a joy to watch on your big screen.
|Codec
|Resolution
|Aspect Ratio
|Original Aspect Ratio
|English
|MPEG-4 AVC
|1080p
|2.40:1, 1.78:1
|2.39:1
|DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1
Available from:
Finding Dory
Pixar’s sequel to the smash hit Finding Nemo, Finding Dory offers yet another oceanic adventure loaded with heart-warming moments and grand spectacle. In the film, everyone’s favorite forgetful fish, Dory (Ellen DeGeneres), suddenly recalls childhood memories of her parents and sets off on a journey to find them. Her friends Marlin (Albert Brooks) and Nemo (Hayden Rolence) join Dory and other memorable characters, all of whom are gorgeously animated and take on striking clarity in high definition. The brilliant undersea colors and forms make for an excellent way to show off your home theater, while the above-water scenes may be even more breathtaking.
|Codec
|Resolution
|Aspect Ratio
|Original Aspect Ratio
|English
|MPEG-4 AVC
|1080p
|1.77:1
|1.85:1
|DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)
Available from:
Doctor Strange
Marvel has begun to introduce the, well, stranger corners of its massive superhero universe with films like Guardians of the Galaxy and even certain elements of the Thor series. Doctor Strange is the latest visually electrifying film in that vein, earning visual effects nomination at 2017’s Academy Awards for its efforts. The film centers on Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), a neurosurgeon who loses the use of his hands in an accident. He becomes obsessed with finding a way to restore his dexterity, which leads him to a strange temple in Nepal. From there, he is thrust into a life-changing adventure where he discovers alternate dimensions and ancient magic, represented in truly mind-bending sequences of visual effects that will challenge your system to its core.
|Codec
|Resolution
|Aspect Ratio
|Original Aspect Ratio
|English
|MPEG-4 AVC
|1080p
|2.39:1
|2.39:1
|DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1
Available from: