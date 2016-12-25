How to Replace a Lost or Broken AirPod or AirPod Charging Case

When Apple unveiled the iPhone 7 earlier this year, many eager onlookers were more than dubious about the conspicuously missing headphone jack. Instead of outfitting its latest-and-greatest iPhone with a universal 3.5-mm jack — a commonplace mini plug that’s used in electronics for decades — Apple chose to go wireless, and in the same breath announced the highly-anticipated AirPods.

These wireless earbuds come with a convenient storage case with some magnetic security features, making it slightly more difficult to lose one, or both, of the untethered ‘Pods. The case also doubles as an recharging station, allowing for convenient power-ups on the go. But folks are bound lose an AirPod, the case, or possibly both. Fortunately, any of these pieces can be replaced. Unfortunately, it’s going to cost you.

At $159 a pair, The AirPods may seem a bit pricey if you’re used to getting free earbuds in the box with your new iPhone. To be fair, though, the AirPods are fairly priced relative to the competition. You can easily spend $250 or more on a set that won’t work quite as well.

Price aside, managing several accessories at once can be tough, especially when you consider the AirPods require three individual pieces in order to function properly. After all, the possibility of losing one or all of these is certainly greater than losing a single pair of wired earbuds. And if you do lose them, how much is Apple charging to replace the AirBuds and their accompanying case? Well, the word is finally out.

Thankfully, Apple’s AirPods are protected by a one-year warranty. Service for any AirPods with diminished battery capacity within said time frame will be free. Battery maintenance that falls outside this one-year warranty period will run you $49, and the cost for replacing a lost AirPod or AirPod charging case will set you back a cool $69.

If you do need to replace your AirPod case, an individual earbud, or both AirPods, you have a few options at your disposal. You can either go to the Apple Store, or the third-party retailer — i.e. Target, Walmart — from which you purchased your AirPods. The latter will likely only replace your earbuds if they fall under warranty, however. If they will not honor your warranty for whatever reason, try going to the Apple Store instead.

You can also contact Apple Support, though you will need to know the serial number for your product. This is the best option if you do not live relatively close to an Apple Store. You can also utilize Apple Support in tandem with the Apple’s Express Replacement policy for added convenience. First, contact Apple Support and they will help you determine whether your product is still covered under warranty. If you’re eligible, Apple will ship a replacement AirPod or AirPod case to a designated location of your own choosing. You’ll just need to mail the defective product to Apple within 10 days of Apple’s shipping date.

Godspeed and happy stowing.