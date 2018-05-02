A quick-and-easy guide to programming an RCA universal remote control

Share

If you’re tired of picking up a different remote for every piece of gear in your A/V arsenal, RCA’s universal remotes are perfect for reducing the number of remotes you need to work the various components, as well as the clutter on your coffee table. For this how-to, we’ll be using the automatic code search method, which allows you to pair devices in a relatively quick and painless manner. We will warn you that it does occasionally take some trial and error, so just be patient.

First, grab your new remote and make sure the components you want to be synced are all hooked up. If not, plug everything in just how you want it. There’s nothing worse than trying to set up a universal remote only to realize your TV and receiver — or another component — simply aren’t connected.

Now that everything is hooked up, get ready to program your remote control. Here’s a step-by-step guide to programming everything into that single RCA device:

1. Turn on the component that you want to set up.

2. Press and release the button that corresponds with the component that you’re programming. For example, if you want the remote to control the TV or Blu-Ray player, hit and release the TV button or Blu-Ray button. The on/off button will light up and should remain lit.

3. Now, simultaneously press and hold the component button and the on/off button. The illuminated on/off button will turn off. Then it should turn back on.

4. Release both buttons after the on/off button relights. It should remain on.

5. Now, press and release the play button on the remote. If the component that you’re programming does not turn off after 5 seconds, continue to hit the play button every five seconds until the component turns off.

6. Next press and release the reverse button. Wait to see if the component turns back on, and press it every three seconds until it does.

7. Press and release the stop button to save the programming for the device in the remote’s memory.

8. Repeat steps one through seven for each additional device you wish to program.

If you don’t press the buttons correctly, you might mess up the syncing process. This is the main reason why it might take some trial and error to get the remote set up.