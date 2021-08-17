It may come as a surprise to some that the latest Chromecast with Google TV may come with a nifty new physical remote that Google calls the Voice Remote. When Google launched the latest Chromecast in September 2020, it wanted to up its game and offer a similar experience to those of competitor devices, such as the Roku Streaming Stick or Apple TV 4K, by adding a remote to control the new Google TV interface. But, unfortunately, more hardware means more problems for some users.

The new Chromecast with Google TV is a great device, but unfortunately the remote has been known to disconnect from the Chromecast at times. This issue can occur randomly, but we have a solution for you.

Remote will not pair

When the Chromecast is powered on, it typically pairs with the remote without hassle, but that is not always the case. The remote and the Chromecast communicate with each other via Bluetooth. If your Chromecast can’t find the remote, your TV will play a chime. This chime is an indication that the Chromecast and Voice Remote are not able to be paired. Another important thing to do is to ensure that batteries are installed properly or are not dead.

Re-pair the remote with Chromecast

If your remote is not paired with your Chromecast and is not responsive, you have to manually put the Chromecast in pairing mode via the Chromecast device. Here’s how.

Step 1: Press the button on the back of the Chromecast, and it will open up the pairing mode on the device — appearing on your TV screen.

Step 2: Next, on the remote, press and hold the back and home buttons simultaneously, not letting go until you see the LED light at the bottom of the remote pulsating.

Step 3: When you see the LED, press the home button on the remote. The remote should now be paired.

If these steps do not work, try the following processes.

Perform a factory reset

Factory resetting does not mean you will lose your data, but it means that the Chromecast with Google TV initial setup will happen again from scratch.

Factory reset Chromecast via Chromecast button

On the back of the Chromecast, there is a button that you can press to factory reset the device. Just hold down the button for at least 25 seconds or until the solid LED light changes to a flashing red light. Your TV screen will go blank, and the reset process will begin. Once the Chromecast resets, it will initiate the remote setup process again.

Reboot Chromecast by unplugging it

Step 1: Unplug the power cable from the Chromecast and wait for at least a minute. (Ensure that you leave the Chromecast plugged into the TV’s HDMI port.)

Step 2: Plug the power cable back into the Chromecast. The Chromecast should begin searching for the remote. To ensure that your remote is working, press a few buttons.

Step 3: The Chromecast will begin the initial setup process as a new device. Follow through with this process.

The issue of not being able to use a remote with your Chromecast is not common, but if it does happen, these steps should help rectify that issue. However, if these steps do not work, it is probably best to try a new remote or contact Google.

