 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Guides

How to factory reset Google TV Streamer

By
google tv streamer review 47
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Google TV Streamer is the latest streaming video platform from Google. It replaces Chromecast with Google TV — but actually does much more than that with the addition of hardware support that allows it to serve as a proper smart home hub.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Google TV Streamer

  • A finger

You likely won't need to do this often, but it is helpful to know how to factory reset Google TV Streamer. Maybe you just want to start from scratch. Maybe something went wonky. The reasons don't matter. The ability to start over does. We touched briefly on how to reset things in our full Google TV Streamer review, but here are the full steps.

The easy way

There are two ways to factory reset Google TV Streamer. One uses a little piece of hardware — a button on the back of the device itself. And it's extremely easy to do.

Warning: This method doesn't have any roadblocks. You won't be asked to confirm if you really want to reset the device. You won't be given a second chance. It just launches right into it.

Step 1: Locate the button on the back of the Google TV Streamer. It's on the left.

The remote/reset button on the back of the Google TV Streamer.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Step 2: Hold down the button for about 14 seconds. You'll first see a screen about connecting a Bluetooth device. Keep holding the button, and you'll see on screen when the reset process begins.

Related

Step 3: Sit back and let Google TV Streamer do its thing.

The less-easy way

Frankly, I don't know why anyone would bother with this second method when there's a perfectly good button that does the job with a single press. But if for some reason you want to dive through the settings menus to reset Google TV Streamer, you can. Here's how.

Step 1: Grab the remote control. Hold down the Home button. Then click the center Select button to open the settings.

The settings menu on Google TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Step 2: Scroll down to System. Then choose About.

The factory reset screen on Google TV Streamer.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Step 3: Scroll down to Factory Reset and press the center select button on the remote. Confirm that you actually want to reset the device.

And that's it. Two methods by which you can factory reset Google TV Streamer. One is a 14-second press of a button on the back of the device. The other is numerous presses of a couple of buttons on the remote control, to make your way through the on-screen menus of Google TV.

Both work just fine. Choose wisely.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
The Fire TV Stick is down to $25 for a limited time
The third-generation Amazon Fire TV Stick with its Alexa Voice Remote.

There are several reasons why you'd want to buy a streaming device, and Amazon has given us another one in the form of a $15 discount for the third-generation Amazon Fire TV Stick. From its original price of $40, it's down to an even more affordable $25, but not for long. This limited-time deal will end at any moment, so you should hurry if you want to take advantage of this chance to get it at 38% off. If you delay your purchase to tomorrow, it may already be too late to pocket the savings.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 3rd Gen
If you think the operating system of your smart TV is slow and clunky, or if you want to be able to watch streaming shows on your non-smart TV, the third-generation Amazon Fire TV Stick is an affordable solution. You just have to plug the streaming device into your TV's HDMI port and connect it to your home's Wi-Fi network to access Amazon's Fire TV platform. You'll be able to download all the apps of the various streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix for Full HD movies and shows, and Amazon Music and Spotify for music and podcasts.

Read more
What is mini-LED TV? How smaller, brighter LEDs can deliver better picture quality
Sony Bravia 9 Review.

In the world of TVs, the reigning champ technology has undoubtedly been OLED TVs, with their excellent picture quality and self-emitting pixels that deliver the best black levels and contrast in the business.

But over the last few years we've been seeing a bright new contender to OLED in the form of mini-LED, a premium backlight-based technology that builds on traditional LED-LCD tech by utilizing LEDs that are much smaller and can be used in much greater numbers. The result is an image with better, deeper blacks, and a much better control over brightness that is leveling the playing field with even the best OLED TVs -- to the point that even Sony's latest and greatest new TV, the Sony Bravia 9, is showcasing the panel tech.

Read more
How much is Apple TV Plus?
Apple TV Plus home screen with Lessons in Chemistry.

It's been more than five years since the mighty Apple threw its hat in the video streaming service arena, and it's pretty safe to say that things are going pretty well. With its award-winning movies and series, Apple TV Plus has proven that it has a place on your streaming device among the Netflixes, Hulus, and Maxes of the world, with films like Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon and compelling original series like Severance, Dark Matter, Silo, and Slow Horses.

But one of the best things about Apple TV+ remains its relatively low price compared to more expensive options like Netflix and Hulu. Just how much is Apple TV+, and how can you save even more on your subscription cost? Read on to find out.
How much is Apple TV+?
Apple TV+costs $10 per month. You can also opt to pay $99 for an entire year of service, saving you 15%. However, customers who purchased an Apple TV, iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, or Mac can get themselves three months of Apple TV+ for free. So if you buy some new hardware now, you can use Apple TV+ at no charge. Plus, all new customers are entitled to a seven-day free trial to sample the lineup of movies and shows.

Read more